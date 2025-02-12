Ilie Bolojan officially takes over the interim Presidency

Ilie Bolojan officially took over the mandate of interim president of Romania on Wednesday. An official ceremony to take over Bolojan’s mandate from outgoing president Klaus Iohannis, who officially ended his term as president of the country, took place at Cotroceni Palace.

The guard of honor gave the honor to Klaus Iohannis who left the stage in front of the Cotroceni Palace. The ceremony to end Iohannis’ mandate began on Wednesday, at 12:00, at the Cotroceni Palace, on the Marinescu Plateau.

Iohannis had a short message for his successor. “Good luck, take care of Romania! God willing,” Iohannis said. “God willing,” was Bolojan’s response.

Iohannis then went to the Marinescu plateau, where he held a short ceremony at the end of his term. After the anthem was played, the outgoing president greeted the employees at the Cotroceni Palace, who applauded him.

Klaus Iohannis resigned from his position on Monday, amid a parliamentary process to suspend him from his position as head of state. He said the suspension would plunge Romania into crisis and that “absolutely no one will understand the point of such an approach, when the incumbent president is going to leave anyway.”