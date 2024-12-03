Ilie Bolojan: PNL Backs Coalition with PSD, UDMR, USR, Minorities

The interim president of the PNL, Ilie Bolojan, announced on Tuesday that the liberals support the formation of a coalition with the democratic forces – PSD, UDMR, USR and the parliamentary group of national minorities.

“The elections are over and we see that we have a fragmented Parliament, and this fragmented Parliament has two party groups: the democratic parties and the anti-system parties. In order to ensure stability in the governance of our country, to modernize Romania, to regain the trust of citizens in our country, the PNL will support the formation of a coalition by initiating and participating in discussions with the democratic political forces to ensure a parliamentary majority,” Bolojan declared after the meeting of the PNL National Political Bureau, stressing that the democratic political forces mean the PSD, UDMR, USR and minorities.

He specified that, as parliamentary arithmetic shows, the coalition of these parties ensures stable majorities in the two Chambers of Parliament. “An unstable country means a risky country for investors and creditors, it means a country in which our partners, because we are in an integrated European system, have reservations about it, therefore, out of responsibility for our country, PNL will support this formula that we did not want, but is given by the election result”, added Bolojan.

At the same time, the Liberals decided again, on Tuesday, by vote, to support the candidacy of Elena Lasconi in the second round of the presidential elections. “We reconfirmed, through the vote of our colleagues, the PNL’s support for the candidacy of Mrs. Elena Lasconi for the Presidency of Romania. We have to choose between two candidates and our unequivocal decision is to support the candidate who, through his statements, through his attitude so far, has demonstrated that he is a convinced pro-European, and the PNL is a responsible party, which supports the pro-European path”, declared, on Tuesday, Ilie Bolojan, at the second half of the Liberals’ meeting.

He recommended that PNL voters vote for Elena Lasconi. “We recommend and ask our voters to participate in the vote on Sunday, and those who trust us to vote for Mrs. Elena Lasconi”, Bolojan also declared.

Since taking over the party leadership, after the first round of the presidential elections, Bolojan announced that the Liberals would support Elena Lasconi, without any negotiation.

Along with PNL, UDMR also decided yesterday to endorse Elena Lasconi for the presidential runoffs on Sunday, December 8.

Other former presidential candidates like Ludovic Orban, Mircea Geoana did the same. Also today, further representatives of the politics, literary and academic environment, such as renowned writer Mircea Cartarescu, rector of SNSPA Remus Pricopie or MEP Nicu Stefanuta (SENS) urged people to vote for Lasconi.

Siegfried Mureșan Replaces Rareș Bogdan as PNL Diaspora President

MEP Siegfried Mureșan is the new interim president of the PNL Diaspora, following the resignation of Rareş Bogdan, announced on Tuesday, in a press conference, the president of the liberal party, Ilie Bolojan.

“Following the resignation of Rareş Bogdan from the leadership of the PNL Diaspora, I asked and Mr. Siegfried Mureșan accepted to take over the interim position,” announced Bolojan.

Previously, Rareş Bogdan had announced that he had resigned from his position, following the results obtained in the parliamentary elections. This is the second resignation of the MEP in the last two weeks, the first being after the presidential elections on November 24, when he gave up the position of vice-president of the party. He specified that he remains a member of the BPN, the Executive Bureau and leader in Brussels.