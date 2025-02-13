Ilie Bolojan’s first message as interim President: Priorities and goals

Ilie Bolojan sent his first message from Cotroceni Palace on Wednesday, February 13, as interim president of Romania, providing some clarifications about the priorities and objectives of his mandate, as well as about the organization of this year’s presidential elections.

“I want to assure all Romanians that we have a safe, stable country strongly anchored on its European path,” Bolojan said.

“The priorities and objectives of my mandate are clear,” said the interim president, listing them:

“First of all – ensuring the economic, social and political stability of the country. We have no time to waste, and the risk of facing a major crisis is real. That is precisely why the collaboration of the entire central and local public administration is needed, so that there is good governance, and citizens have confidence that the state functions to meet their legitimate expectations.

I want to assure all Romanians that we have a safe, stable country and strongly anchored on its European path.

Another major level is that of foreign policy. Our country will be well represented abroad, with dignity and seriousness. What will come first will be the interest of our nation, so that every citizen feels protected and defended.”

According to the interim president, “an important topic is also the upcoming presidential election.”

“I send an unequivocal message to all Romanians: We will have fair and transparent elections!

Voting is the foundation of democracy, and ensuring elections that are beyond question is a major step in restoring Romanians’ trust in institutions.

That is why I will take all necessary steps to ensure that everyone responsible contributes with professionalism and good faith to organizing free and fair elections.”

Restoring Trust in Public Institutions

The interim head of state Bolojan also said that one of his goals will be to restore the trust in the public institutions.

“Standing here before you, before all Romanians, I fully assume the responsibility of the interim President of Romania to do everything in my power to make every citizen feel they can trust those who represent them.

For all of us in public service, regardless of where we work, there is no alternative but to serve the people, and I expect every institution and every employee to work for the citizens.

My goal, as interim President, is to restore trust in public institutions, and at the end of this period, I want to be able to look you in the eye, knowing that I have worked in your best interest and acted with integrity, dignity, and care for all Romanians.

May God watch over our country and all Romanians, wherever they may be!”