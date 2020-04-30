IMAS: PNL down in polls, PSD and Pro Romania on the rise

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is declining in polls, climbing down to 33% in April from 36.7% in March, according to an IMAS poll commissioned by Europa FM.

Liberals were credited with 47.4% in January, so they have lost 13 per cents in the past four months, most probably due to the coronavirus crisis.

Save Romania Union (USR) is also on a downward trend, climbing down to 10.8% in April from 12.5% in March. PLUS has reached 5.1% from 6.5%.



PSD is on the rise, although a slight increase, climbing to 24.8% this month from 23.9% in March.

A significant rise is though seen in the case of Pro Romania, Victor Ponta’s party, which is up to 8.2% from 5.8% in March.

UDMR has regained votes to reach the electoral threshold: 5.5% in April from 4.5% in March.

ALDE has also won a percent, being credited with 4.4% of the votes, as against 3.5% in March, while PMP ranks then same 3.4% in April compared to 3.5% in March.

The IMAS poll has been run on 1,010 people during April 6-24.