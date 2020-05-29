POLITICSTOP NEWS

IMAS poll: Liberals and Social Democrats on decline

By Alina Grigoras
0 21

Liberals and Social Democrats are dropping in the voters’ preferences according to a May IMAS opinion poll commissioned by Europa FM, while Pro Romania continues to be on a upward trend.

PNL would obtain 32.6% in parliamentary elections, as against 33% in the April poll. Liberals have lost 15 percents since January, when they were credited with 47.4%.

PSD has also lost almost two percents in May compared to April, down to 23% compared to 24.8% in April.

USR has increased by almost one point from 10.8% to 11.6%, while their alliance partners from PLUS stand at 5.1%.

Victor Ponta’s Pro Romania has though reported the highest increase, reaching 11.2% in May from 8.2% the previous month. Pro Romania had only 3.8% early this year, thus gaining almost seven and a half percentages in five months.

UDMR would win 5.1% of the votes, as against 5.5% in April, while PMP and ALDE are below the electoral threshold: PMP-3.7% and ALDE- 4.2%.

- Advertisement -

Alina Grigoras

Alina Grigoras, Editor-in-Chief

I have been editor-in-chief at the Romanian Journal for 5 years and in the Romanian and English-based news editing for 20 years, mostly reporting for the Politics and Society columns.
I graduated in journalism in 2000, having worked as a print editor since then. Print and radio correspondent during college days. BA degree in journalism and MA in advertising.
The expertise in both print and online has allowed me to learn both sides of content and I am still learning and improving myself...
I am a keen observer of reality, favoring strong interpersonal communication, I define myself more like a colleague rather than a chief and a fan of brainstorming and team work.
Passionate about reading, writing, storytelling, psychology and traveling. Published author
(“Scufia cu Vise” book for children, published in 2014).

You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More