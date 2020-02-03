IMAS poll: PNL climbs to 47.4%, PSD way behind

Liberals continue their ascent in the polls. According to the latest IMAS poll commissioned by Europa FM and conducted during 13-31 January, 47.4% would vote for the National Liberal Party (PNL) if there were elections next Sunday. The increase is by 2.5% as against the poll in December.

Social Democrats come second, but way behind, with 20.6%, yet two per cent up than in December 2019.

USR is also up by one per cent to 12.4%, while their partners, PLUS are stationed at 3.4%.

UDMR is on decline to 4.7%, down by 0.3%, while PMP stands at 1.8%, down by 1.2 per cent as against December figures. ALDE has 3.2%.

However, the highest decrease is seen by Pro Romania, led by Victor Ponta: 3.8%, below the threshold to get to Parliament, as against 6.4% in December.