IMAS poll: PNL, PSD drop, USR-PLUS, Pro Romania on the rise
PNL and PSD have dropped in polls, while USR, PLUS and Pro Romania are on the rise, according to the latest opinion poll conducted by IMAS during March 5-26 and commissioned by Europa FM, practically covering the start of the coronavirus epidemic in Romania till the recent days.
Therefore, as against the previous poll, PNL is down by 4 percent, from 40,7% to 36.7%. PSD has lost two percents, from 25.8% down to 23.9%.
USR has won 2 pc and is now up to 12.5% compared to 10pc in February. PLUS has almost doubled the electoral score, from 3.5% up to 6.5%.
Pro Romania, Victor Ponta’s party, has 5.8% in March from 4.6% in February.
The other parties are under the electoral threshold: ALDE – 3.5%, UDMR – 4.5%, PMP – 3.5%.
20% of the respondents were undecided, while almost 5% said they would not go to polls if Sunday there were parliamentary elections.