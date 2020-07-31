IMAS poll: PNL, PSD, slightly increase

According to an IMAS poll commissioned by Europa FM, PNL and PSD, have registered a slight increase in the options of the voters. For the first time, the opinion poll includes the USR-PLUS as an alliance for the first time, and not as two separate political parties.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is credited with 33.4% in July, on a slight rise as against May when it was credited with 32.6%.

PSD is also on the rise to 23.4% compared to 21.9% in May.

USR-PLUS Alliance is credited with 17.2%. Last month, USR had 12.3% and PLUS-5.8%.

Pro Romania is on decline to 9.7% after it has stood at 11% for two months.

UDMR is back over the electoral threshold to 5.6% after it stood at 3.4% last month.



PMP is below the electoral threshold: 3.9% however down as compared to 4.7% in June.

ALDE is also climbing down below the electoral threshold, more than half less than a year ago (7.3%).

The poll was conducted during July 10-29.