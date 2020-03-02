IMAS poll: PNL, USR down, PSD up

The National Liberal Party (PNL) is losing 7 per cents against January this year, when it reported a record score of over 47 per cent, according to a latest IMAS poll commissioned by Europa FM.

USR and UDMR have also reported small drops, while the other parties recorded slight increases. The highest increase is scored by PSD.

If elections took place next week, 40.7% of the respondents said they will vote with PNL.

PSD climbs to 25.8% from 20.6%. USR ranks third, with 10%, compared to the previous 12.4%.

The current poll also shows that the rest of the parties would not reach the electoral threshold to enter Parliament: Pro Romania-4.6%, UDMR 4.4%, ALDE- 4.3%, PMP-3.6% and PLUS-3.5%.

The poll has been conducted by IMAS during February 11-28, on a sample of 1,010 people, with margin of error of 3.1%.