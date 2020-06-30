POLITICSTOP NEWS

IMAS poll: PNL, USR slightly increasing, PSD down

By Alina Grigoras
The National Liberal Party (PNL) is slightly increasing according to the latest IMAS poll commissioned by Europa FM  in June. USR is also on the rise, while PSD is on decline.

PNL has been up from 32.6% in May to 33% in June. It is the first month of 2020 when the Liberals are reporting a better score from one month to another after having constantly dropping in polls since January to May, from 47%.

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) is down to 21.9% in June from 23% in May and 25.8% in February.

USR is on the rise up to 12.3% after 11.6% last month and a minimum 10% reported in February. PLUS, its alliance partner, has scored 5.8% in June.

Pro Romania is stationary this month following repeated increases that brought it to a maximum of 11.2%.

UDMR is down even more to 3.4%, so below the electoral threshold of 5%. ALDE is also on decline to 3.7% after 4.2% in May, while PMP would get 4.7%.

The opinion poll has been conducted during June 5-17 on a sample of 1,010 respondents.

