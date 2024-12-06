Călin Georgescu said in an interview with the British broadcaster Sky News that “Soros’s last stronghold has fallen,” in response to the investigation launched by the Prosecutor General’s Office after the declassification of CSAT documents about the financing of his electoral campaign. Georgescu refused to answer questions about nanoparticles in carbonated drinks or about the claim that he had met an alien in the past. At the same time, the candidate in the Romanian presidential elections denied the existence of Covid, on the grounds that “no one has seen what Covid looks like.”

Călin Georgescu told British reporter Adam Parsons that Putin “is a patriot and a leader but I am not a fan of him.”

“We’ve been among the few media outlets that managed to speak to controversial candidate Călin Georgescu who has emerged from obscurity to win the first round of Romania’s presidential election. During a sit down interview with us near Bucharest, for the first time the potential next leader of a NATO key ally replies to allegations coming from Romania’s secret service and top security council accusing him of being helped by Russia. Watch what he told us about the Alliance, Ukraine, EU, Israel, Trump, Putin, UK, but also Covid, LGBT+ rights, climate change (and aliens): With @adamparsons @camera_sam”

At one point, Adam Parsons asked him about nanochips in soda that enter you like a laptop, his claim that he encountered “another species, certainly not a human species,” and his position on climate change. “Here, the last statement, if I may discuss this: climate change exists, but it is not caused by man,” said Georgescu, who avoided addressing the controversies surrounding nanochips or the alien encounter.

“But do you believe in Covid?” the reporter asked him. “I don’t believe in that. Nobody has seen it. Have you seen Covid?” Georgescu replied. Reporter: “I had Covid” Călin Georgescu: “No, no, but you have seen....” Reporter: “Shall I see the virus?” Călin Georgescu: “Yes, the virus! Have you seen it?” Reporter: “Well, it’s microscopic…” Călin Georgescu: “I don’t know, nobody has seen it. You know, I trust in the immunity that God gave us.”

In another interview to BBC, Georgescu has also denied the war in Ukraine.

He denied being “Moscow’s man,” referring mockingly to Romania’s “non-intelligence agencies.” “They cannot accept that the Romanian people have finally said: we want our lives, our country, our dignity back,” he said, describing himself as fighting the unyielding system.

In a sometimes slightly irritated interview in which he praised Donald Trump and Hungarian populist leader Viktor Orban, Georgescu referred to Vladimir Putin as a patriot and a leader. He then added: “But I am not a fan.” But when asked about Russia’s war against Ukraine, he first asked: “Are you sure about that?”, seeming to deny the war’s very existence.

He later said that Romania was only interested in achieving peace on its border, but refused to say whether this should happen under the conditions set by Kiev.

Asked if he agreed with supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes,” as the EU says, Georgescu said: “No.” He said things would change. “I only agree with the fact that I have to take care of my people. I don’t want to involve my people,” he replied, detailing that Romania – a member of the EU and NATO – would no longer provide military or political support to its neighbor.

“Zero. Everything stops. I only have to take care of my people. We have many problems ourselves,” he said.