Romania will also join Schengen by land from January 1, 2025, announced Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, in joint statements held in Budapest with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The Hungarian Prime Minister specified that the decision will be taken on December 12, in Brussels, in the Justice and Foreign Affairs Council.

“All criteria have been met and all barriers that made Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area impossible have been eliminated. We agreed that from January 1, Romania will become a member of the Schengen Area not only by air and sea, but also by land, a decision for which all EU interior ministers need to be taken,” Viktor Orban declared in a press conference held together with Marcel Ciolacu.

“This morning, important discussions took place and are still taking place in Budapest, that is, the interior ministers of Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Austria are discussing. The reason is well known – the extension of the Schengen area to Romania and Bulgaria. It is known that Hungary holds the EU presidency and when I met with the Prime Minister last time in Bucharest, we agreed that this moment should be used to expedite Romania’s accession to the Schengen area. I promised the Prime Minister this at the time. I have always believed that the current situation is unfair to Romania. I have seen in previous years all the efforts made by the governments in Romania and I have also seen that for some time now Romania has fulfilled all the criteria to become a member state. With the Prime Minister in Bucharest, I agreed that I would help to remedy this injustice and that the Hungarian presidency would pay special attention to this subject and that is how we arrived at these negotiations at the level of interior ministers today. The interior ministers discussed that illegal migration must be reduced and the fight against illegal migration must be increased. We agreed that all 4 countries will work tirelessly so that from January 1, Romania becomes a member of the Schengen area not only by air and sea, but also by land, a decision for which all EU interior ministers need to be taken. This decision will be taken in Brussels on December 12, where the Hungarian presidency, based on today’s meeting, will submit a memorandum that will be validated by the interior ministers of the EU member states,” said Hungarian PM Viktor Orban.



“I am glad that the strategy decided a few months ago, including together with Prime Minister Orbán, has borne fruit and we are managing to tick our objectives today. I had a telephone conversation a few days ago with the Chancellor of Austria, Mr. Nehammer, in which I conveyed to him that Romania fully assumes responsibility for the protection of the external borders of the European Union. We also reached an agreement at the level of the Interior Ministers today from the four states involved who are present in Budapest and I would like to thank all the teams involved in the negotiation. Given all these concrete things, after 13 years, Romania will achieve full Schengen accession as of January 1, 2025. And I confess to you, Prime Minister Orbán, beyond any kind of electoral context that exists in my country, this is the strongest message for Romanians that we, as political leaders, have the strength to defend our interests and to do what is necessary both at the European and national levels to achieve our national objectives,” Ciolacu stated.



The visit to Budapest takes place in the context in which Hungary holds, until December 31, 2024, the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, playing a decisive role in supporting the European agenda for expanding the Schengen Area.

After this informal meeting, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, welcomed the “positive result” and added that Romania and Bulgaria fully belong to the Schengen area.

“Bulgaria and Romania belong fully to the Schengen area. Removing internal controls at land borders is the last hurdle. I welcome the positive outcome of informal discussions in Budapest today. @EUCouncil formal decision is next. Let 2025 see Schengen become stronger,” reads von der Leyen’s X post.

