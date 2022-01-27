INSCOP poll: AUR climbs to second position after PSD
On the other side, USR reports a slight increase from 12% to 12.5%.
“The quarrels between the ruling coalition parties amid the energy bill crisis directly affect their intention to vote. For now, the impact is under control, but the problem risks becoming a major threat if the relationship between PSD and PNL is not harmonized and the two parties do not come up with solutions instead of political disputes. After the catastrophic political crisis at the end of last year, people no longer want to hear about political quarrels and will have no patience and no tolerance for the parties that will provoke them”, explained INSCOP manager, Remus Ștefureac.
The opinion poll was conducted by INSCOP Research commissioned by the STRATEGIC Thinking Group think-tank, during January 11-18, 2022, by phone interviews.