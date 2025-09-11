INSCOP Poll: AUR Continues Strong Growth in Voting Intentions

AUR, the party led by George Simion continues its rise in the Romanians’ choices, according to data from an INSCOP Research survey conducted between September 1 and 9, 2025. According to the study, AUR is ranked with 40.8% of the votes, followed by PSD, with 17.9%, and PNL, with 15.2%. The other two parties in the Coalition – USR and UDMR – are ranked with 12.8% and 4.0%, respectively. POT has 3.3%, and SOS – 2.8%.

AUR and PSD are on the rise

Compared to previous months, AUR is up by 2.7% compared to May and 40.5% compared to June. PSD is also on the rise compared to previous months, reaching 17.9%, almost 4 points higher than in June. PNL, on the other hand, has lost 2 points compared to June, while USR has dropped slightly, by 0.3%.

The survey was conducted on a sample of 1,103 people, with a maximum margin of error of ±2.95% at a 95% confidence level.

“40.8% of voters would vote for AUR (compared to 40.5% in June 2025, 38.1% in May 2025), 17.9% for PSD (compared to 13.7% in June 2025, 17.4% in May 2025), 15.2% for PNL (compared to 17.3% in June 2025), and 12.8% for USR (compared to 13.1% in June 2025, 12.2% in May 2025). POT would receive 3.3% of votes (compared to 4.2% in June 2025, 3.2% in May 2025), UDMR – 4% (compared to 5.2% in June 2025, 4.5% in May 2025), SOS Romania – 2.8% (compared to 1.9% in June 2025, 2.5% in May 2025), and SENS – 2.1% (compared to 2.4% in June 2025, 3.3% in May 2025). 0.6% of voters express a preference for an independent candidate (compared to 1.4% in June 2025, 1.5% in May 2025), and 0.6% for another party (compared to 0.5% in June 2025, 1.3% in May 2025),” shows the BAROMETRUL Informat.ro – INSCOP Research, a monthly opinion poll conducted by INSCOP Research at the request of the news platform Informat.ro in partnership with the think tank Strategic Thinking Group.

Remus Ștefureac – Director of INSCOP Research:

“The first sociological measurement within the INSCOP-Informat.ro Barometer, carried out after the summer break, shows a consolidation of voting intentions for AUR around the 40% threshold. A slight increase in voting intentions for PSD can be observed, a slight decline for PNL, and stagnation for USR. The combined electoral support for the four governing coalition parties (PSD, PNL, USR, UDMR) of nearly 50% is only 3 percentage points higher than the electoral support for opposition parliamentary parties (AUR, POT, and SOS) at approximately 47%. Even though support for the coalition parties is not collapsing, the data suggest the solidification of a strong polarization, with half of the electorate supporting the ruling parties and half supporting the opposition parties.”

The figures are reported among those who expressed a preference for a party from the list, regardless of whether they declare they would certainly go to vote (78.7% of the total sample), according to the cited source.

The data was collected between September 1–9, 2025. Research method: questionnaire-based interviews. The data was collected using CATI (computer-assisted telephone interviews), with a simple, stratified sample of 1,103 people, representative across key socio-demographic categories (gender, age, occupation) for the non-institutionalized population of Romania aged 18 and over. The maximum margin of error is ±2.95% at a 95% confidence level.