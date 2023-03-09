INSCOP poll: AUR keeps increasing, while PSD is decreasing

An opinion poll conducted in February by INSCOP Research, commissioned by the Green Party, shows that AUR has increased by one percent while PSD continues its decline compared to a survey conducted in December 2022 by the same polling institute. PNL increased slightly while USR maintained its percentages from the end of last year.
- PSD – 30.4%
- PNL – 21.6%
- AUR – 19.1%
- USR – 10.9%
- UDMR – 4.3%
- Pro România – 3%
- PMP – 2.9%.
The poll was conducted during February 1-13.
Compared to another opinion poll conducted by INSCOP in December, PSD recorded the lowest score – 31.5% (share also recorded in September), PNL – 20.2%, AUR – 18.1% and USR -10 .9%. All parties except AUR were down compared to November 2022.