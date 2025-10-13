- Your advertising could be here -

INSCOP Poll: AUR Leads Clearly in Parliamentary Election Vote Intent

By Romania Journal
The party led by George Simion would win the parliamentary elections if they were held this Sunday, with a score double that of the runner-up, according to an INSCOP Research survey conducted between October 6–10, 2025.

According to the study, AUR is rated at 40% of the votes, followed by PSD with 17.6% and PNL with 14.8%. The other two coalition parties – USR and UDMR – are rated at 11.5% and 5.2%, respectively. Together, the parties forming the current governing coalition have 49.1% of Romanians’ voting intentions.

Two parties currently in Parliament are far from the 5% electoral threshold. According to the survey, POT has 2.6% of the vote intentions, while SOS has 2%. An INSCOP survey conducted in September placed AUR at 40.8% of voting intentions, almost one percent higher than currently. In September, AUR was rated at 40.8%, followed by PSD at 17.9% and PNL at 15.2%. The other two coalition parties – USR and UDMR – were rated at 12.8% and 4.0%. POT had 3.3%, and SOS 2.8%.

“Autumn seems to bring a stabilization of voting intentions, with the ruling parties having a combined score of approximately 50%, and the opposition parties a combined score of about 45%. AUR appears to consolidate in first place with 40% of voting intentions, while the other parties fail to surpass 20%,” stated Remuș Ștefureac, director of INSCOP, cited by Informat.ro.

The INSCOP survey was conducted between October 6–10, 2025, using interviews via questionnaire.

Romania Journal
