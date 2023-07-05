INSCOP poll: AUR posted the highest rise in the last 2 years, PNL has fallen the most

According to the latest opinion poll published by INSCOP, the political parties in the governing coalition are losing percentages. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) drops to 28.7%, the National Liberal Party (PNL) also registers a decrease, reaching 18%. AUR also loses percentages, but over 20% voting intention is maintained. USR rises slightly to 12.7%.

PSD – 28,7%

AUR-20,1%

PNL-18%

USR-12.7%

“Beyond the evaluation of the voting intention of the moment, what really matters is the big picture and the ability to analyze data from a more comprehensive perspective that captures the big trends”, explained Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP.

The survey entity says that the erosion in government affects the PNL a bit more because it has been in power the longest period of time. PNL loses a little over 8 percent compared to June 2021 (from 26.6% in June 2021 to 18% in June 2023), and two percent compared to December 2021 when the PNL-PSD-UDMR government was installed (from 20.1% to 18%).

The PSD has been in the government for a year and a half, and the erosion in government is beginning to have its effect on the Social Democrats as well. The Social Democrats lost one and a half percent compared to June 2021 when they were in opposition (from 30.2% in June 2021 to 28.7% in June 2023), and about 7 percent compared to when they joined the government in November- December 2021 (from 36% in December 2021 to 28.7% in June 2023).

AUR, always in opposition during this period, although it has had a very tortuous evolution, increases 6 percent in the last two years, from 14.2% in June 2021 to 20.1% in June 2022). In the last half year, AUR has seen a relatively constant increase in voting intention.

USR, which came to power in June 2021, in opposition, stagnates (13.2% in June 2021, respectively 12.7% in June 2023). Since the beginning of this year, USR has started to rise slightly, recovering about 3 percent from the 10 percent plateau it had settled on in the last half of 2022.

“The scores of the main four parties are starting to tighten, which suggests a close competition for the European Parliament elections, if the same trend of erosion of the ruling parties and growth of the opposition parties will be maintained. Therefore, a year before the first elections, all parties have the necessary time to calibrate their messages, policies, actions in order to change this trend. Although difficult, it is not impossible, but political wisdom, a better connection with the real agenda of the population, a much improved ability to communicate and, I dare to say it, responsibility, honesty, results and as little desultory populism as possible are vital. The data are extracted from INSCOP Research surveys carried out in the last two years, representative of the adult population of Romania”, the INSCOP director added.