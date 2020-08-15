INSCOP poll on Bucharest elections: Nicusor Dan-46.3pc, Gabriela Firea-38.9pc

The latest INSCOP poll commissioned by the National Liberal Party (PNL) reveals that Nicusor Dan might win the Bucharest mayor seat by 46.3%, at a considerable difference from the PSD candidate, Gabriela Firea, credited with 38.9%.

Nicusor Dan (endorsed by PNL and USR-PLUS Alliance) – 46,3%

Gabriela Firea (endorsed by PSD) – 38,9%sustinut de PMP) 8,4%

Traian Basescu (PMP)- 8.4%

Victor Ponta (Pro Romania) – 6%

Ilan Laufer – 0.4%.

The poll has been conducted during July 23-August 8.