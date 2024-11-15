The PSD leads the voting intention rankings for the parliamentary elections, followed by AUR, with a difference of over ten percentage points, according to an INSCOP survey commissioned by Libertatea and published on Friday.

There are two weeks left until the parliamentary elections, and three surveys published within a five-day period show the voting intentions of Romanian voters. In all three, the PSD is placed in first position, while the data for the PNL and AUR are different.

“Regarding those who expressed their preference for a party on the list, regardless of whether they declare that they will definitely vote or not (81.7% of the total sample, error 3.3%), 31.1% of voters would vote for PSD, 20.7% for AUR, 16.2% for PNL, 12.7% for USR, 5.9% for SOS Romania,” the survey conducted by INSCOP, commissioned by Libertatea, shows.

In two other previous surveys, conducted by different polling companies, the PNL ranked second, after the PSD, as the voting intention for the parliamentary elections on December 1.

Another survey conducted by The Center for International Research and Analyses (CIRA) commissioned by Newsweek, published on November 14, shows that PSD would be in first place in voting intentions, with 31%, followed by PNL – 20% and AUR – 16%.

Another situation is reflected in a survey conducted by the Social Research Bureau (BCS), also commissioned by Newsweek, published on November 11, which indicated PSD in first place, with 35%, followed by PNL – 21.6%, USR – 16.1% and AUR – 12.4%.