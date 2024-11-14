An INSCOP poll on voting intentions for the presidential elections, commissioned by the Libertatea newspaper, published on Thursday, 10 days before the first round, shows that Marcel Ciolacu, the leader of the PSD, and George Simion, the president of AUR, would enter the final for Cotroceni.

According to the Inscop research, Marcel Ciolacu would obtain 24.8% of the votes of those who say they will go to the polls, followed by George Simion, with 21.3% and Elena Lasconi with 14.3%. Next is Mircea Geoană (independent) with 12.2%, Nicolae Ciucă (PNL) with 8.8%. 5.5% of voters would opt for Călin Georgescu (independent), 4.5% for Cristian Diaconescu (independent), 4.3% for Kelemen Hunor (UDMR). 2% of voters would vote for Cristian Terheş (PNCR), 0.7% for Ludovic Orban (PMP and FD). Ana Birchall (independent) would obtain 0.7%, and Alexandra Păcuraru (ADN) 0.7%. 0.2% of respondents indicate another candidate, according to the survey.