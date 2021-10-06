POLITICSTOP NEWS

INSCOP poll: The political crisis inflated AUR to 17pc. PSD is also on the rise

By Alina Grigoras
The political crisis prompted by USR leaving the ruling coalition Cabinet in early last month has brought AUR to a score of 17.1% at the end of September, according to the latest INSCOP poll. PSD is also on the rise, with 35.4%.
On the opposite side, USR is on decline, climbing down to 9.8%, the same as PNL, which went to 21.9%.
The survey was conducted nationwide during September 15-27 by phone on a sample of 1,204 people representing the significant social-demographic categories (gender, age, occupation).
The poll was commissioned by STRATEGIC Thinking Group think-tank within a research project endorsed by The German Marshal Fund of the United States and financed by the Black Sea Trust for Regional Cooperation through True Story Project.

