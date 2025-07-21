Two-thirds of Romanians believe former communist dictator Nicolae Ceaușescu was a good leader, according to preliminary data from an INSCOP survey, with full results to be released tomorrow. Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP, attributes this perception to “an ongoing information war” waged by a “hostile power,” combined with “waves of disinformation, lies, and grotesque manipulation, especially on social media.”

“Today, two-thirds of Romanians believe Nicolae Ceaușescu—who for the past decade has been a genuine star on Facebook and TikTok through professionally produced and strategically disseminated videos and images—was a good leader for Romania, while only 24% believe he was a bad one,” Ștefureac wrote Monday on Facebook, previewing the results of a wide-reaching study to be released in full on Tuesday.

The research, titled “Public Perception of Communism: Markers of Nostalgia”, was conducted in July 2025 on a sample of 1,500 respondents, with a margin of error of +/- 2.5%, he added.

According to INSCOP Director Remus Ștefureac, “the survey results reveal a massive gap between reality and the Romanian population’s perception of the communist regime, painting a picture of a society almost entirely vulnerable to the ongoing information/hybrid/cognitive war that is already wreaking havoc in our own home.”

He added: “Nostalgia for communism is also a naturally occurring phenomenon. It may stem from longing for lost youth or from the harsh uncertainty experienced by vulnerable social groups whose lives were upended by the sudden collapse of a regime that controlled everything—from life in the womb to a place in the cemetery.”

“What is unimaginable, however, is the intensity of this nostalgic sentiment today, 35 years after the fall of communism. Despite present-day failures and widespread economic and social dissatisfaction that amplify regret for the past, the CATASTROPHIC percentage of people romanticizing life under communism is not merely the result of a natural phenomenon. It is a direct consequence of the information war we are facing—at least 10 years of coordinated, serious active measures by a hostile power, and waves of grotesque disinformation, lies, and manipulation spread across all media channels, especially on social media,” Ștefureac warned.