Interim PM Ciuca: Our focus is on managing the COVID-19 pandemic and support economic measures

The new interim PM, Nicolae Ciuca has had a brief statement today. While thanking Ludovic Orban for the balance stance adopted to enforce the COVID-19 and economic measures, Ciuca said he will also focus as PM on managing the Covid pandemic, on enforcing the vaccination campaign and economic measures designed to support those affected by the economic crisis.

“I took over the interim leadership of the Government until a new Cabinet is formed. During the upcoming period, we’ll continue to focus the Government’s attention on managing the COVID-19 pandemic, on enforcing the vaccination campaign, on continuing the economic measures to support those affected by the crisis, and we’ll also focus our attention on concluding the 2020 financial year and on preparing 2021”, Ciuca said.

He announced he will continue to serve also as Defence Minister.