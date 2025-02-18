Ilie Bolojan announced in his first foreign policy speech as interim president on Monday that the Constitutional Court had annulled last year’s presidential election “due to external interference.” He said that Romania’s foreign policy lines remain unchanged: membership in the EU, NATO, and the strategic partnership with the US.

Bolojan spoke to foreign ambassadors accredited in Bucharest about the hybrid attacks to which Romania is subjected.

“We see increasingly intense, sophisticated hybrid actions, using online networks, algorithms, illegal sources of financing that generate security risks for us, for all of us. Added to these are direct attacks on critical infrastructure and, even more seriously, massive disinformation and fake-news campaigns complemented by campaigns targeting democratic institutions and dividing the population. It is a new reality and it is clear that we need to be better equipped and coordinated,” he said.

“The first message is one of stability. Romania has a governing coalition that ensures the country’s stability.

The second message is that Romania is a democratic state, working to strengthen its institutions and public trust in them. Strengthening our democracies is a constant goal.

At the end of last year, amid external interference, the Constitutional Court made a decision regarding the electoral process. Some perceived it as a crisis. It was an exceptional situation, handled with democratic tools. We remain within the constitutional framework, the law, and democracy.

Our objective is to ensure a free, fair, and transparent electoral process. I will oversee the fulfillment of this goal.

The third message: Romania’s foreign policy will maintain its natural course as an EU and NATO member, with a strategic partnership with the U.S. The main directions of foreign policy remain unchanged,” interim President pointed out.

He assured he has a strong team by his side: presidential advisors and the government.

“We remain a state firmly committed to the future of the EU and a responsible ally.

It has been three years since Russia’s attack on Ukraine. It is time for the aggression to end. A ceasefire followed by a just and lasting peace is a goal that must be pursued not only by the parties involved in the conflict but by the entire international community. The negotiations that have begun are a first step, but peace in Ukraine will not be sustainable unless international actors provide a comprehensive security guarantee package for Ukraine.

Security arrangements for Ukraine must be accompanied by a broad reconstruction plan,” he said about Ukraine.

Bolojan also underlined that the United States remain a pillar of our foreign policy.

“The strategic partnership with the U.S. has been and will remain a pillar of Romania’s foreign policy. Our ties run deep. We believe in this relationship and in its potential to grow even stronger in substance.

Romania remains a reliable and attractive economic partner. We are taking measures to increase foreign investors’ interest in Romania.”

“The year 2025 will be crucial for both Romania and the global landscape. We see various forms of aggression around us and worldwide, confrontations, and geopolitical risks. Hybrid actions are becoming more intense and sophisticated, using online networks, algorithms, and illegal funding sources that generate security risks for all of us. In addition, there are direct attacks on critical infrastructure and, even more concerning, massive disinformation and fake news campaigns, along with efforts to undermine democratic institutions and divide the population. This is a new reality, and it is clear that we must be better equipped and coordinated. I trust that we will find the best responses to the challenges we face,” Bolojan told foreign ambassadors in Bucharest.

In his closing remarks, the interim president thanked the diplomats, while inviting them for further collaboration.

“You, as diplomats, have an important role in this context. You are in the privileged position of being the connecting element that can facilitate the international efforts that we have been talking about. I would like to thank you, the countries and organizations you represent, for the work you have done in strengthening and deepening relations with Romania. I invite you to continue to collaborate for a better, safer and more prosperous common future for all our countries and for our citizens,” Bolojan concluded.