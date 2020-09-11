Internal inquiry at the Health Ministry after hiring a 24yo model

Health Ministry has kicked off an internal investigation after the mass media had revealed that a young singer and model would have been hired as junior advisor without contest, but just based on an interview.

Codruta Elena Filip, aged 24, known as a singer and model, has allegedly won a junior advisor seat at the Health Ministry, the Department of Monitoring and Implementation of Regional Hospitals.

She would have been hired without any contest, but just based on an interview where she obtained a score of 89.33, according to Newsweek.ro.

Elena Filip mentions on her Facebook page the Health Ministry as her current job and also says that she would have been worked at the National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) in the past.

However, the Health Ministry says in a press release that nobody by this name is working at the ministry.

“Following information released in the media, Health Ministry mentioned that there is no employee by the name claimed in the article within our institution“, says the press release. At the same time, the ministry added there is on ongoing internal investigation on this topic.

One day after the ministry had announced the inquiry, Codruta Elena Filip has deleted her jobs at the Health Ministry and ANAF from her Facebook account.

Codruța Elena Filip is known for her relationship with the folk music singer and TV host, Valentin Sanfira. The cover of her service card at the ministry has been also posted on her fiance’s Facebook page. Codruta Filip is from Iasi, and according to her CV has graduated the Law School from “Alexandru Ioan Cuza” University in Iasi and has a master degree in European Law.