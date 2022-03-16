International Court of Justice orders Russia to immediately cease the invasion in Ukraine

The International Court of Justice in The Hague on Wednesday ordered Russia to suspend its invasion of Ukraine, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russia to comply “immediately” with the Hague Court’s decision.

The court ruled by 13 votes to two for a provisional order that “the Russian Federation shall immediately suspend military operations that it commenced on 24 February 2022 in the territory of Ukraine”. Only the Russian and Chinese judges on the court voted against the order.

The Hague trial was opened by Kyiv, which called on the UN High Court to order Moscow to cease the invasion of Ukraine immediately. Two weeks ago, Ukraine asked the International Court of Justice – also known as the World Court – to intervene, arguing Russia violated the 1948 Genocide Convention by falsely accusing Ukraine of committing genocide and using that as a pretext for the ongoing invasion.

“The Russian Federation shall immediately suspend the special military operations it commenced on 24 February 2022,” the court’s president, U.S. judge Joan E. Donoghue, said.

The court president, US judge Joan Donoghue, said the court “is not in possession of evidence substantiating” Russian allegations of genocide on Ukrainian territory. In any case, she said it was “doubtful” the Genocide Convention gives any authority for the “unilateral use of force in the territory of another state”. Consequently, she said “the court considers that Ukraine has a plausible right not to be subjected to military operations by the Russian Federation”.

“Ukraine gained a complete victory in its case against Russia at the International Court of Justice,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on Twitter. “The ICJ ordered to immediately stop the invasion. The order is binding under international law. Russia must comply immediately. Ignoring the order will isolate Russia even further.”

Countries who refuse to abide by court orders can be referred to the U.N. Security Council, where Russia holds veto power.

ICC prosecutor in Ukraine

At the same time, the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which is investigating war crimes charges in Ukraine, traveled to Ukraine on Wednesday and discussed by videoconference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenski.

“I had the pleasure of having important exchanges with the President during my stay in the country. We have agreed that every effort is needed to ensure compliance with international humanitarian law and to protect the civilian population,” said Prosecutor Karim Khan, according to a message posted on Twitter by the ICC.

The prosecutor opened an investigation into the situation in Ukraine on March 3, after receiving a green light from more than 40 states in the ICC. Based in The Hague, the ICC was set up in 2002 to try people wanted in particular for war crimes, crimes against humanity or acts of genocide.