Ioana Mihaila – USR-PLUS proposal for Health minister

After making up with its ruling coalition partners, USR-PLUS has submitted the proposal for the new minister of Health to PM Florin Citu today: Ioana Mihăilă (PLUS), a doctor, secretary of state within the Health Ministry.

Ioana Mihăilă was chairwoman of PLUS Bihor, she is an endocrinologist and state secretary within Healt Ministry during Vlad Voiculescu’s term. USR’s first option for the Health minister seat would have been doctor Adrian Wiener, a USR-PLUS deputy, but PLUS insisted to keep the Health Ministry.

Mihăilă would be the fourth minister of Health since the debut of the coronavirus pandemic in Romania, after Victor Costache, Nelu Tătaru (both doctors) and Vlad Voiculescu.

She obtained a unanimous vote in USR-PLUS for this seat.

“My priority will be to solve the healthcare crisis through concrete actions to come to the aid of the hospitals. I am a physician myself and I know very well the situation in the hospitals and the things that my colleagues have been facing for more than a year. They need firm can clear solutions (…) Everything that has been done well in the ministry so far will be continued”, Mihăilă told a press release.

She said she remains consistent with the commitments she has assumed as secretary of state at the Health Ministry: “restoration of the healthcare infrastructure, supporting the outpatient units, the family doctors, and allotting funds on objective criteria”. “Depoliticisation of the health system will be an essential goal of my term”, she said.

Together with her husband, also a doctor, Mihăilă owns a private medical clinic, she ran for the Oradea City Hall. She joined PLUS from the first day of the party’s existence. She also has several plots of land and houses in Oradea, has over RON 400,000 in her bank accounts and granted a RON 20,000 loan to USR in the electoral campaign, mass media reported.

Ioana Mihăilă, aged 41, was appointed secretary of state at Health Ministry early this year. She coordinated the activities managing the investments in the Romanian medical system from foreign funds and drafted the healthcare chapter in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, through which Romania is expected to receive important sums of money to invest in the healthcare infrastructure.