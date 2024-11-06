President Klaus Iohannis, Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and the President of the Senate, Nicolae Ciucă, simultaneously congratulated Donald Trump for his victory in the US presidential elections, in messages posted on social networks.

“Congratulations, president-elect @realDonaldTrump, for your victory! #Romania is a strong and committed Strategic Ally of the US. Through our joint – efforts, we will bring peace and prosperity for both our countries and beyond, defending our common interests.,” reads Klaus Iohannis’ post on X.



Romanian PM Marcel Ciolacu also congratulated Donald Trump for his victory in the American elections.

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on this historic victory! Romania stands ready to work together to enhance our Strategic Partnership. Under your new leadership we hope for peace and prosperity for all our citizens!Looking forward to a fruitful collaboration!, says Ciolacu’s post.



“I congratulate President Donald Trump on his re-election and wish him and the United States of America success. I will do everything in my power to strengthen our Strategic Partnership. I will make sure that our strong cooperation with the USA will develop, especially now, in times of crisis, when Romania and the entire free world are facing multiple threats. Romania’s safety and security are my priority! God bless Romania! God bless USA!“, PNL chairman Nicolae Ciucă said, in Romanian, on his Facebook page.

USR chairwoman, Elena Lasconi, has also sent congratulations for the election of Donald Trump and shows that, after the Republican’s victory, “Romania will remain the reliable partner of the USA”. “The United States has chosen its president, after an electoral race that held not only the Americans, but the entire planet. Congratulations to President Donald Trump. After the victory of Donald Trump, Romania will remain the reliable partner of the USA and I am ready to work together for prosperity and security. Now, here, Romania has the chance on November 24 to break away, after 35 years, from a corrupt system that has impoverished us all. It is an undoubted truth that I am the only presidential candidate who can rid Romania of the label of a poor and corrupt country, the only one who will stand before fair and unfair foreign partners”, the USR candidate for Presidency said.

However, the first of the Romanian presidential candidates to congratulate Donald Trump on his victory over Kamala Harris was the candidate of the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), George Simion. “Donald Trump won, it’s a victory for the patriots over the globalists. I expect all the woke, Marxist ideology to stop there and we will be left alone and our children will be left alone. We have important elections in Romania (…) In order to win this race, we need each of you”, George Simion said, through a video clip posted on the Facebook page.

On the evening of the elections, a reaction had also came from Mircea Geoană. “I’ve worked with both Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, and I don’t think there are two more different personalities than the two candidates for the White House. But regardless of who will win this competition, I want that from January 20 we enter into a relationship with the new American president, I want him to visit our country, and above all I want a more dynamic, more credible and more resistant relationship than ever”, Mircea Geoană transmitted on the night of the US elections.

Zelensky: Congratulations on his “impressive victory”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky also had a first reaction to the foreshadowed victory of Donald Trump in the American elections. “We count on strong and continued bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States,” said the president of Ukraine, a country dependent on American aid in the February 2022 war with Russia.

Zelensky reacted with a long message posted on the X platform, in which he congratulated Trump on his “impressive victory” in the election.

“Congratulations to @realDonaldTrump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the “peace through strength” approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer. I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump’s decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States. We are interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both of our nations. Ukraine, as one of Europe’s strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine’s strategic partnership with the United States,” said Zelensky’s post.

