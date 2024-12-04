President Klaus Iohannis agreed to the declassification, at the request of the issuing institutions, of the information presented by the SRI, SIE, STS and the Ministry of Internal Affairs, in the CSAT meeting of November 28, according to the law, the Presidential Administration announced.
The CSAT announced, after the meeting on November 28, that the members of the Council found that there were cyber attacks aimed at influencing the fairness of the electoral process and that, by violating electoral legislation, a candidate benefited from massive exposure on the TikTok platform.
The National Intelligence Service (SRI) reports speak of an operation prepared in advance, in favor of Călin Georgescu and which has the “mode of operation of a state actor”.
For example, the TikTok accounts were created in 2016, and the Telegram ones in 2022, and all of them were mobilized in the current campaign.
SRI specifies that the network of accounts directly associated with Călin Georgescu’s campaign was initially formed by 25,000 accounts on TikTok that became very active two weeks before the first round.
The promotion campaign was particularly well organized, the number of followers increased significantly. 797 of the accounts that initially formed the network were created as early as 2016. They had very low activity (1%) until November 11, 2024, when the entire network was activated at maximum capacity.
SRI also advances sums of money, 1 million euros, which were mobilized, of which 381,000 dollars were paid to TikTok, money recognized by the Chinese company.
- 1183 accounts used “#cg11” in all videos posted on TikTok. Of these, 1057 were registered on TikTok after the creation of the Telegram channel, and 76 were created and used exclusively with the intention of posting promotional content, the rest being associated with real people who voluntarily posted pro-Călin Georgescu content.
- The accounts used a series of specific emoticons accompanied by the candidate’s name to exploit the platform’s algorithms.
