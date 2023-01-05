Iohannis encourages the new members of the CSM to take a stand when the independence of the judiciary is endangered

The package of justice laws now provides a clear framework, for the judicial system to function in optimal parameters, President Klaus Iohannis argued, on Thursday, at the meeting to establish the new Superior Council of Magistracy. “I encourage you to take a stand every time the independence of the judiciary is endangered by attempts at political interference,” he told the new CSM members, elected for a 6-year term.

“The radiography of recent years is a complex one. Despite all the major challenges of these years, the institutions of the Romanian state still found the resources and power to strengthen the country’s democratic course. Civil society, honest politicians and magistrates spoke and acted in the spirit of the values ​​of the society we want to live in, and Romania has made progress,” said Iohannis.

“Consolidated democracies have found, through their constitutional architectures and institutional practices, a balance between the independence indispensable to any modern judicial system and the responsibility of those called to apply the law. Do not forget that the judges and prosecutors, your colleagues, have entrusted you with confidence for the next six years and that it is important that the dialogue about the problems of the judicial system, about the performances or shortcomings of the courts and prosecutor’s offices, about the reform intentions is not limited to the period leading up to the elections. Constant contact with the judiciary will always give you the big picture you need to successfully fulfill your new responsibilities,” the Romanian President added.

“Openness to society, constant concern for the systemic problems transmitted by litigants, magistrates or other actors who contribute to the execution of the act of justice, the absence of any political influences and a proactive attitude are the characteristics of the performance in protecting the public good. The success of your activity and a prompt and adequate response to the problems of the judicial system also depend on the ability to pick up these signals coming from society or from legal professionals”, Klaus Iohannis said.

“You start the term with a whole list of challenges facing the judiciary. Perhaps the most important is that of human resources, with direct implications on the speed and quality of the justice act. It is up to you to manage the careers of judges and prosecutors quickly and in a balanced way, to avoid a crisis in the judicial system. Society expects transparency, integrity and professionalism from members of the judiciary.

Since the end of last year, Romania has had a new legislative framework for the status of magistrates, the organization of the judicial system and the organization and functioning of the Superior Council of Magistracy. The reform of the justice laws was a reform long discussed and assumed by Romania, including in the dialogue with our external partners. The package of justice laws now provides a clear framework for the judicial system to function in optimal parameters and to support you in the activity you carry out", recalled Iohannis.

“Like any law, these laws are also perfectible. They must keep pace with social reality and respond to society’s needs. I trust that you will be actively involved in the modernization of the judicial system, through constant dialogue and loyal cooperation with the other institutions of the state. I encourage you to take a stand every time the independence of the judiciary is endangered by attempts at political interference,” the head of state further stated.

“You are mediators of interests in the judicial system and you have the mission, not an easy one, to always pursue the public interest and the good of the citizens, the beneficiaries of the act of justice,” he continued.

The head of state recalled that at the end of last year, the lifting of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism was announced, “which is definitely a success, but also an impetus for the continuation of reforms in order to have a more efficient and independent justice system, in which Romanians have full trust”.