Iohannis: NATO’s eastern flank needs more deterrence. Stoltenberg: We cannot let Putin win

President Klaus Iohannis says that NATO’s eastern flank needs more deterrence and that the leaders of the Alliance must make concrete plans, so that, in the event of an attack, it is known exactly who, what troops and where to send.

“Very concrete plans are needed, so that in the event of an attack it is known exactly who, what troops and where to send. We cannot leave these decisions to the last minute and then be caught by surprise,” said Iohannis.

“In my opinion, an increased number of allied troops is also needed, but this is not enough (…) There is a need, apart from these plans, to develop logistics structures, for example, for fuels and so on. All this, in my opinion, in our opinion, is necessary, and I think that at the summit in Vilnius next year, at least this is what we discussed today, it is possible to have much braver and much more concrete decisions in these areas (…),” the Romanian president added.

Klaus Iohannis and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg held joint press statements in Cotroceni on Monday evening. Stoltenberg is in Bucharest from today, where the meeting of foreign ministers from NATO states will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

In his turn, the NATO Secretary General said that we are in the “biggest security crisis in an entire generation” and thanked Romania for the help given in the framework of NATO and for supporting Ukraine. Stoltenberg also stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin is “trying to use winter as a weapon” in the war against Ukraine and warned that we must be prepared for further attacks.

He added that NATO allies have increased support for Ukraine with anti-aircraft defense systems, but that one of the messages of the meeting in Bucharest is expected to be the need to intensify this aid. “We cannot let Putin win, because that would show other leaders that they can achieve goals by force, and it would be a much more dangerous world for all of us,” Stoltenberg said.