Iohannis: Negotiations should lead to the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity. We support sanctions against Russia

Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia should result in the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, President Klaus Iohannis said in a joint press statement with his Lithuanian counterpart, Gitanas Nauseda, who is visiting Bucharest. The Romanian president also said that Romania supports the sanctions adopted against Russia and that the Republic of Moldova needs financial support.

He recalled the “very good” bilateral relationship between Romania and Lithuania.

“I thanked the President for the constant support of Lithuania for Romania’s strategic objectives, such as joining the Schengen area and the OECD, respectively. Bilateral trade is growing, we have the potential and we need to make additional efforts, including from the perspective of mutual investment,” Iohannis stated.

“We have effective cooperation in areas such as defense, home affairs and research, and we can extend that cooperation to other areas such as innovative technologies or energy security,” he said, while adding that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has caused the worst security crisis in decades, with multiple implications.”

“I also reiterated that Romania supports a thorough investigation by the International Criminal Court into all war crimes committed by Russian troops. As far as negotiations between Ukraine and Russia are concerned, they should result in the restoration of Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the only acceptable option being a solution in line with international law and Euro-Atlantic security interests,” Iohannis said.

“Romania supports the consolidation of all sanctions adopted against Russia and we have advocated for continued coordination with our partners and allies in this direction,” the Romanian head of state added.

Romania will host in Bucharest, together with Germany and France, the second edition of the Support Platform Conference for Moldova, in order to develop the commitments already made by the participating states, and we invited Lithuania to get involved, President Iohannis also announced.

“I also discussed with President Nausėda the current state of regional security, reiterating the need to strengthen NATO’s long-term deterrent and defense stance on the Eastern Flank, especially on the Black Sea. The importance of implementing the decisions of the Extraordinary NATO Summit on March 24 is obvious, our country acting for the creation, as soon as possible, of the Fighting Group here in Romania”, he said.

The Romanian president also reiterated Romania’s decision to resume participation in the NATO Air Police Mission in the Baltic in 2023, with thee basis for the execution of the missions will be in Lithuania. “This measure represents a responsible contribution of Romania to the strengthening of the allied collective security and a proof of solidarity with the states in this region“, Iohannis pointed out.

Romania’s head of state reminded that Romania supports the European integration of the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and Georgia.