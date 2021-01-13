Iohannis OKs start of criminal prosecution against Tariceanu

President Klaus Iohannis has given his green light for the start of criminal prosecution against Călin Popescu Tăriceanu, accused of bribe taking in a corruption file.

“Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has sent the request of criminal prosecution against Calin Popescu Tariceanu, as former PM during December 19,2004-December 22, 2008, to the Justice minister, Stelian Ion on Wednesday, January 13, related to deeds subject to the crimianl record no. 668/P/2019 of the Prosecutor’s Office upon the High Court of Cassation and Justice-National Anti-corruption Directorate, in terms of committing the crime of bribe taking, stipulated by article 289, paragraph 1 in the Criminal Code (…), taking into account the request by the Prosecutor General of the Prosecutor’s Office upon the High Court, as provided by the provisions of article 102, paragraph 2 in the Romania’s Constitution and of the Law no 115/1999 on the ministerial responsibility ,” says a press release by the Presidential Administration.

Calin Popescu Tariceanu is accused of for corruption charges allegedly committed when he was Prime Minister (2007-2008).

Tariceanu would have received material benefits worth USD 800,000, consisting of consultancy services from the representatives of an Austrian company in Romania.

In exchange, Tariceanu would have intervened so that his Cabinet should adopt some resolutions supporting that company.