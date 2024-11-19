Romania will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, declared President Klaus Iohannis on the 1,000th day since the outbreak of the war.
“Today marks 1,000 days since Russia began its unprovoked full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The toll has been catastrophic. According to the U.N., Russian forces have killed more than 11,000 Ukrainian civilians, including more than 600 children, and continue to engage in shocking war crimes, including torture of civilians and prisoners of war. Russian bombs have obliterated schools, hospitals, and treasured sites of Ukrainian history, culture, and memory.
Despite 1,000 days of terrible warfare, Ukraine stands unbowed. Ukraine has shown remarkable courage and resolve in defense of its sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence, helped by the enduring support of its friends and allies around the world. The United States has joined more than 50 countries in steadfast support for Ukraine. We continue to deliver political, humanitarian, energy, military and financial support for Ukraine’s self-defense and for its economic, energy, and humanitarian needs and its future reconstruction.
Romania has shown true leadership in support of Ukraine and its citizens. We are grateful to Romania helping ensure the safe flow of Ukrainian grain to the world. Thanks to Romania, 52 million tons of grain have reached the countries that need it most. Romania has also received millions of refugees forced to flee Ukraine with open arms, with ceai and cozonac, offering help to its neighbors in their time of greatest need. Ukraine, and the world, thanks you.
The stakes in this conflict extend far beyond Ukraine. Russian drones launched in attacks against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and grain facilities have fallen on Romanian soil. Russia has targeted commercial ships in the Black Sea, threatening regional security and freedom of navigation. Throughout Europe, the Kremlin’s intensifying campaign of malign activities spreads disinformation, sabotage, and cyber-attacks. Russia continues to violate international law by continued unlawful arms transfers and the deployment of DPRK troops to Russia. As strategic partners and NATO allies, the United States and Romania stand together to counter the threats posed by Russia in Ukraine and in Europe.
For 1,000 days, Ukrainians have shown the unshakeable will to endure hardship and to stand up for their freedom, their democracy, and for the future of their nation. Today, we are proud to #StandWithUkraine,” reads the American ambassador’s message.
