Romania will continue to support Ukraine against the Russian invasion, declared President Klaus Iohannis on the 1,000th day since the outbreak of the war.

“We’ve reached #1000 days of illegal war against #Ukraine . Romania will continue to support Ukraine and its brave people to achieve victory and a just and lasting peace, economic stability and resilience, EU and NATO integration. @ZelenskyyUa #StandWithUkraine”

reads a Iohannis’ post on X (former Twitter).

Ukraine today entered the 1,000th day of the war that Russia launched against it on February 24, 2002, amid major international changes.

The biggest impact is expected to be the return of Donald Trump to the White House, who won the election with the promise of ending the war in Ukraine.

One thousand days after the start of the most grueling war in Europe since the Nazis, peace negotiations in Ukraine appear to have begun. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s unilateral move on Friday, November 15, to call Russian President Vladimir Putin ended nearly two years of NATO leaders isolating the Kremlin leader.

US Ambassador in Bucharest message

The U.S. Ambassador in Bucharest, Kathleen Kavalec also delivered a message on the 1,000 days of Russia’s full-scale invasion in Ukraine, thanking Romania for its support.