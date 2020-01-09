Iohannis on the Middle East situation: Romania’s interests not affected so far

Romania’s interests were not affected by the worsening developments in the Middle East, President Klaus Iohannis has told a press statement on Thursday.

“We have witnessed an exacerbation of the security situation in the Middle East, which affects especially the stability in Iraq and in the region. The escalating tensions are not in the interest of the region, nor of the international community. The main institutions of Iraq must be able to function under stability and security conditions in order to identify peaceful solutions to the benefit of citizens. These recent developments have an impact at an international level and are relevant to the security of Europe and our citizens, not only for the security of states directly involved. So far, the interests of Romania were not directly affected, and I’m referring firstly to the security of Romanian citizens, including the security of our servicemen in Iraq,” said Iohannis.

The head of state assured that Romania is in permanent coordination within NATO and the EU, as well as at the bilateral level, with its strategic partners, firstly the United States of America.

“Romania condemned the escalation of tensions caused by the attack on the Embassy of the United States of America in Baghdad and we have voiced our stance, including regarding the missile attacks against the Iraqi bases that host American forces and personnel of the anti-Daesh coalition,” Iohannis also said.

“Our common fight, of the international partners and the institutions and citizens of this country, against terrorism must firmly continue. There is no need for new conflict hotspots, but for efforts to bring peace in the region and to offer the security necessary for reconstruction,” stated Iohannis, adding that the EU may be part in providing solutions to reduce tensions and calm the situation.

“Romania will remit its assessments and its firm messages in this respect, together with our availability to contribute to constructive joint solutions.

Resuming dialogue and observing the assumed international commitments are essential conditions to identify long-term solutions,” President Iohannis argued.

The Romanian head of state opined that NATO can be more involved, through training personnel, for instance and that Romania is interested to be among the countries involved in the reconstruction in the region.

“Our servicemen, who are involved in the training process of the Iraqi forces, were temporarily relocated to a safe location, and they will most probably resume their activity after the situation gets calmer. The Romanian officials are in the diplomatic missions and we have no information there is a direct threat”, Iohannis concluded.



PM Orban meets NATO Secretary General. What did he say about anti-terrorism fight?

While in Brussels on Thursday, during a meeting with NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, Romanian PM Ludovic Orban said that if NATO considers a more intense involvement against terrorism is important, Romania will participate.

“We have proved since we became a NATO member that for us it’s important to be involved and if NATO considers that a more consolidated presence and a more intense involvement in the fight against terrorism is neededcin the Middle East or somewhere else, we will join this action, decision,” said Ludovic Orban.