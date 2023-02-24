Iohannis one year after the war: “The battle must be won by Ukraine, Russia must answer for the crimes committed”

FM Bogdan Aurescu, at the UN: We want peace for the Ukrainian people
The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Thursday, at the special session of the UN General Assembly, that Romania wants peace for Ukraine, but at the moment there is “an alarming level of hostilities”.
Bogdan Aurescu also said that “the hybrid war proliferated by Russia – intensified even more by fake news, disinformation and malignant influences, aims not only to destabilize the region and the most vulnerable states – such as the Republic of Moldova, but also to undermine our unity , mutual trust and solidarity”.
The foreign minister recalled that our country supports the establishment of a special court for the crime of aggression in connection with the situation in Ukraine. He also said that approximately 3.6 million Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, and of these over 110,000 remained in our country.
Bogdan Aurescu attended the vote at the end of the debate and welcomed the adoption, with a large majority of votes (141 votes in favor, against 7 votes against), of the resolution “Principles leading to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine “, during the resumed 11th Special Emergency Session of the UN General Assembly (UN GA). Romania co-sponsored the resolution, together with all EU states and other countries (75 states in total).
Romania firmly condemned, in the national declaration presented before the vote, the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation, a member state of the UN Security Council, against Ukraine.