Iohannis one year after the war: “The battle must be won by Ukraine, Russia must answer for the crimes committed”

In his message one year after Russia’s invading Ukraine, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Romania will continue to support Ukraine “as long as it takes”, reminding of the help Romanians have granted to the Ukrainian refugees.

“On the morning of February 24, 2022, exactly one year ago, we saw how our present and future can change in an instant. An independent nation, a neighboring state to us – Ukraine – was brutally attacked, without any justification, by Russia. Innocent people lost their lives, lost their loved ones, lost their homes, had their schools and hospitals destroyed, and had to flee the path of war to save themselves and their children’s lives. All this time, however, the Ukrainian people impressed the whole world with the courage, strength and determination shown in defense of the country and freedom, repelling the aggression of the Russian enemy forces,” Iohannis stated.

“Defending their country and freedom, the Ukrainian people protect our values ​​and freedom, protect our security, that of Romanians and the whole of Europe. The struggle of the Ukrainian people is also our struggle! Since the first day, Romania has been with the Ukrainian people, and Romanians have shown the whole world what it means to offer support and open the door of your home to women and children who have lost their homes, to help with an open heart all those who flee from the horrors of war. We have all mobilized, citizens and authorities, to respond quickly and support Ukraine in its great challenge. Thank you all for your solidarity, for your empathy. You have demonstrated that the Romanians are neighbors and partners you can rely on. We will continue to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as long as needed. It is Romania’s firm commitment. The war taught us another lesson, that of solidarity and unity. Together we have shown that we are strong and oppose Russian aggression. This battle must be won by Ukraine and Russia must be held accountable for the crimes committed and the lives destroyed. Dear Ukrainians, you are not alone! You have a reliable friend in Romania, who supports you in this unfair fight! It is our responsibility, all of us, to contribute to victory and to building a better future in peace! Romania is and will be with Ukraine!”, President Klaus Iohannis said in his message, transcribed by the Presidential Administration.

FM Bogdan Aurescu, at the UN: We want peace for the Ukrainian people

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Thursday, at the special session of the UN General Assembly, that Romania wants peace for Ukraine, but at the moment there is “an alarming level of hostilities”.