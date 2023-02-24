File photo. Iohannis at the refugees camp in Siret, northern Romania
POLITICSTOP NEWS

Iohannis one year after the war: “The battle must be won by Ukraine, Russia must answer for the crimes committed”

By Romania Journal
0

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

In his message one year after Russia’s invading Ukraine, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said Romania will continue to support Ukraine “as long as it takes”, reminding of the help Romanians have granted to the Ukrainian refugees.
“On the morning of February 24, 2022, exactly one year ago, we saw how our present and future can change in an instant. An independent nation, a neighboring state to us – Ukraine – was brutally attacked, without any justification, by Russia. Innocent people lost their lives, lost their loved ones, lost their homes, had their schools and hospitals destroyed, and had to flee the path of war to save themselves and their children’s lives. All this time, however, the Ukrainian people impressed the whole world with the courage, strength and determination shown in defense of the country and freedom, repelling the aggression of the Russian enemy forces,” Iohannis stated.
“Defending their country and freedom, the Ukrainian people protect our values ​​and freedom, protect our security, that of Romanians and the whole of Europe. The struggle of the Ukrainian people is also our struggle! Since the first day, Romania has been with the Ukrainian people, and Romanians have shown the whole world what it means to offer support and open the door of your home to women and children who have lost their homes, to help with an open heart all those who flee from the horrors of war. We have all mobilized, citizens and authorities, to respond quickly and support Ukraine in its great challenge. Thank you all for your solidarity, for your empathy. You have demonstrated that the Romanians are neighbors and partners you can rely on. We will continue to help Ukraine and the Ukrainian people as long as needed. It is Romania’s firm commitment. The war taught us another lesson, that of solidarity and unity. Together we have shown that we are strong and oppose Russian aggression. This battle must be won by Ukraine and Russia must be held accountable for the crimes committed and the lives destroyed. Dear Ukrainians, you are not alone! You have a reliable friend in Romania, who supports you in this unfair fight! It is our responsibility, all of us, to contribute to victory and to building a better future in peace! Romania is and will be with Ukraine!”, President Klaus Iohannis said in his message, transcribed by the Presidential Administration.

FM Bogdan Aurescu, at the UN: We want peace for the Ukrainian people

The Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bogdan Aurescu, said on Thursday, at the special session of the UN General Assembly, that Romania wants peace for Ukraine, but at the moment there is “an alarming level of hostilities”.

“What we want, on the verge of marking one year since the beginning of the Russian Federation’s war of aggression against Ukraine, is simple: peace for the Ukrainian people, the victory of principles and values, and one less bloody conflict in the world. But what is still happening is very different. We continue to observe an alarming level of hostilities, with no signs of mitigation, with unimaginable suffering for the civilian population and drastic and long-lasting consequences”, said FM Aurescu.
He pointed out that “the human rights situation and the humanitarian consequences of the Russian Federation’s aggression against Ukraine, including the ongoing attacks against its critical infrastructure, are of particular concern.”“No less cruel are the information about the atrocities committed on the territory of Ukraine, for which we must ensure that the guilty will be held accountable. This continued aggression undermines the international order based on norms and effective multilateralism and remains a cause for concern for the international community”, added Aurescu.

Bogdan Aurescu also said that “the hybrid war proliferated by Russia – intensified even more by fake news, disinformation and malignant influences, aims not only to destabilize the region and the most vulnerable states – such as the Republic of Moldova, but also to undermine our unity , mutual trust and solidarity”.

The foreign minister recalled that our country supports the establishment of a special court for the crime of aggression in connection with the situation in Ukraine. He also said that approximately 3.6 million Ukrainian citizens entered Romania, and of these over 110,000 remained in our country.

Bogdan Aurescu attended the vote at the end of the debate and welcomed the adoption, with a large majority of votes (141 votes in favor, against 7 votes against), of the resolution “Principles leading to a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine “, during the resumed 11th Special Emergency Session of the UN General Assembly (UN GA). Romania co-sponsored the resolution, together with all EU states and other countries (75 states in total).

Romania firmly condemned, in the national declaration presented before the vote, the war of aggression waged by the Russian Federation, a member state of the UN Security Council, against Ukraine.

- Advertisement -

Romania Journal
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More