Iohannis reacts two days after Maia Sandu’s statements about the coup

​​Two days after Maia Santu spoke about a coup orchestrated by Russia in the Republic of Moldova, President Klaus Iohannis transmits, through a press release, that Romania “firmly condemns any destabilization attempt initiated from outside the country”.

“Romania has been and continues to be with the Republic of Moldova and firmly condemns any destabilization attempt initiated from outside the country. The public signals regarding any attempts by the Russian Federation to intervene illegitimately to overthrow the democratic and constitutional order of the Republic of Moldova, a sovereign state, which chose its political direction by free vote, are extremely worrying,” says a press release by the Romanian Presidential Administration.

The Romanian head of stated pointed out that threats aimed at destabilizing the European trajectory of the Republic of Moldova, especially in this complicated period marked globally by deep security and economic crises, should not be neglected at all.

“I reaffirm as clearly as possible that the Republic of Moldova is not alone in the face of these challenges. I also reiterate Romania’s unwavering support for respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Moldova, within its internationally recognized borders, and for its pro-European future.The place of the Republic of Moldova is in the great family of the European Union. This path is irreversible and must be followed with consistency, courage and ambition. In this accession process, the Republic of Moldova can rely, as before, on the full solidarity and active support of our country.Romania supports the efforts of reform and democratic consolidation on the path assumed by Chisinau towards a modern, prosperous society based on European democratic values.I assure the citizens of the Republic of Moldova that Romania and the Romanians are still with them!,” says the press release.

John Kirby, the White House National Security Council’s communications strategy coordinator, said Monday that reports of an alleged Russian plot to topple the government in Chisinau are troubling and said Washington stands with the Moldovan government and people.