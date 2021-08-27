Iohannis: Romania has been the closest, most honest friend of the Republic of Moldova

The Republic of Moldova celebrates 30 years of independence on Friday, and President Maia Sandu invited to the ceremony her counterpart in Bucharest, Klaus Iohannis, but also the heads of state of Poland, Andrzej Duda, and Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenski.

Romania was the first state to recognize the independence of the Republic of Moldova on the same day it was proclaimed.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in Chisinau that Romania “was R. of Moldova’s closest and most sincere friend” . He said that Romania is ready to provide the Republic of Moldova with full “support in the processes of transformation, modernization and implementation of reforms.” The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, stated that “independence is a goal that we build every day”.

“I am particularly happy to return to Chisinau at this time of celebration, on the 30th anniversary of the proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Moldova. Also today we celebrate 30 years since the establishment of our diplomatic relations, Romania being the first state in the world to recognize the independence of the Republic of Moldova. In fact, Romania and the Republic of Moldova are united by an extremely strong connection – the community of language, culture and history. I am in Chisinau today to reconfirm Romania’s firm and broad commitment to supporting the processes of reform and European integration undertaken by the Moldovan authorities. Throughout this period, Romania was the closest and most sincere friend of the Republic of Moldova. We have always honored, consistently, the commitments assumed for the direct benefit of the citizens of the Republic of Moldova. We have always made consistent efforts to support the development and modernization of the Republic of Moldova and we have acted to keep the Republic of Moldova a priority on the agenda of the European Union,” President Iohannis stated.

He congratulated Maia Sandu for becoming the R. of Moldova’s President and also congratulated the pro-reform political forces for their victory in elections.

“At the same time, I congratulated the Moldovan citizens for heir maturity, responsibility and democratic spirit. We are content that the Moldovan society has so firmly chosen to join an irreversible pro-reform, European path and that they are a leading example for the entire region“, the Romanian head of state pointed out, adding that the result of elections is opening the route for the Republic of Moldova for a solid development, for the benefit of the entire society.

“I fully trust that the efforts made by Mrs. President Maia Sandu, by Mrs. Prime Minister Gavrilița and by the Moldova Government will bear fruit, for the benefit of all citizens of the R. of Moldova (…)

We are at a particularly favourable time for our bilateral relations as well. I assured Mrs. President Sandu that Romania remains the R. of Moldova’s closest partner in the future, too”, Iohannis said.

In her turn, the President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, stated that “independence is a desideratum that we build every day”. “It presupposes our ability to act, to often achieve on our own the goals we set ourselves and to have choices in various fields related to politics, economics or society,” she said.

Maia Sandu also stated that the Republic of Moldova will take firm steps to join the European Union, stressing that ” Moldova’s place is in the family of the European states”.

“I appreciate a lot the act of friendship of the Polish, Romanian and Ukrainian presidents. You have all my gratitude for this action and I assure you of our sincere friendship. Republic of Moldova wants to become a factor of stability for our region, which is facing complex issues. We’ll be a promoter of dialogue and peace, of diplomatic solutions, of peaceful compromise, to the benefit of people. We’ll have a proactive and predictable foreign policy, we’ll constructively and wisely take part in the global dialogue. We have things to offer to the world. We’ll decently and firmly defend our national values and interests”, said Maia Sandu.