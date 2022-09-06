Iohannis to Romanian diplomats: We have multiple risks to manage, but we have the ability to defend our interests

Today, more than ever, Romanian diplomacy has a special role in the permanent and rapid assessment of the new geostrategic reality and in the advancement of appropriate courses of action at the international level, said President Klaus Iohannis, in a message addressed to the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomacy.

Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine created turbulence in the entire international system, and Romania participates and contributes directly and substantially to the strategic adaptation imposed by this new hostile reality, the head of state also said.

He also emphasized the need to actively continue the steps to achieve Romania’s major goals at European level, with emphasis on joining Schengen and finalizing the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism.

“Through solid, credible and visible contributions at regional, European and international level, we have been involved and continue to proactively and consistently engage in the multidimensional actions of reaction to Russia’s aggression against the rules-based global order, on all levels: political, diplomatic, security and humanitarian, through exemplary mobilization at the level of the Romanian society. In all this context, the Romanian diplomacy has today, more than ever, a special role in the permanent and rapid evaluation of the new geostrategic reality and in the advancement of adequate ways of action at international level,” the Romanian President stated.

According to Iohannis, there are multiple risks that need to be managed, and Romania has shown that it has the capacity to defend its interests.

“In the upcoming period we must continue to do this as professionally, and I refer first of all to the security plan, in the broad sense, whether we are talking about the security framework of NATO and at the level of the European Union, or about the one related to ensuring energy security, through access to resources, investments and affordable prices for citizens, or about the food security plan. We must not neglect the emphatic importance of securing technological resources or securing new supply chains,” the President Iohannis pointed out.

President Iohannis mentions that, in this context, Romania’s foreign policy has a series of guidelines for diplomats, and one of them is Romania’s action and role within the European Union.

“We must remain consistent in promoting the acceleration of reforms aimed at increasing convergence and cohesion, upholding the fundamental values of the Union, implementing climate change priorities – which are becoming increasingly acute and with a direct impact on our daily lives – digitisation, including cybersecurity, and resilience. In the next period, it is necessary to actively continue the steps to achieve our major goals at European level – with a focus on Romania’s accession to the Schengen Area and the completion of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism,” Klaus Iohannis said.

He reminded Romania’s consistent and strong support for the Republic of Moldova’s efforts to join EU, stressing that these efforts for Chisinau must continue on all levels. “We must continue to support the European path of these states, on all levels. At the same time, our endorsement for the enlargement process with the Western Balkan states remains high on the agenda.”

The Romanian president also reiterated that Romania will continue to be beside Ukraine and its citizens and that efforts will be focused as well on involvement in the reconstruction process.

In his view, on the NATO level significant progress was made, and the Madrid Summit represented a peak moment in the fundamental transformation of Alliance, in full agreement with Romania’s security interests.

“At the end of November, we will host, in Bucharest, the meeting of the foreign ministers from NATO states, a very important moment for the implementation of the decisions of the Madrid Summit and which you must prepare very well,” he told Romanian diplomats, urging them to continue supporting all steps towards OECD membership.

“At the same time, I want to remind you that the deepening of relations and strategic partnerships with European states and outside the European space with which we have such relations must remain a constant concern and an essential element of our foreign policy. It is also necessary to invest new energies in order to reconnect or keep close to us, as the case may be, our friends and partners in the Middle East, Gulf, Africa, Indo-Pacific and Latin America. At the current time of crisis at the global level, it is not geographical distances that matter, but the proximity of values and the action in mutual support, when needed,” the president says.

“Romanian diplomacy represents an essential pillar through which our country achieves and protects its national interests, on which it supports its development and the growth of strategic resilience. I urge you to continue to take on this crucial role! Also, the further support of the Romanian citizens who are abroad remains a priority for you,” Iohannis concluded.