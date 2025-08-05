Ion Iliescu, Former Romanian President, Dies at Age 95

Ion Iliescu, the first president of post-communist Romania, died on Tuesday at the age of 95, after spending nearly two months in the hospital, according to medical sources. The government has officially made the announcement. The death was recorded at 3:55 p.m., according to the hospital’s official announcement.
“With deep regret, the Government announces the passing of the former President of Romania, Mr. Ion Iliescu. The former President of the Romanian state passed away today, August 5, 2025, at the “Prof. Dr. Agrippa Ionescu” Emergency Clinical Hospital. The Government of Romania extends its condolences to the family and all those close to him!”, the Executive transmitted, which also specified that the details regarding the program of the state funeral organized in honor of the former head of the Romanian state Ion Iliescu are to be communicated.
The government has declared a day of national mourning on Thursday, August 7, in memory of former President Ion Iliescu. State funerals will take place on Wednesday and Thursday (August 6 and 7). The coffin with the body will be deposited at the Cotroceni Palace and buried at the Ghencea Military Cemetery.
The official ceremonies will begin on Wednesday, August 6, at Cotroceni Palace, where the funeral cortege will be received. Later, in the Union Hall, a vigil ceremony will take place, a moment of silence open to the public and broadcast live by Romanian Television and Radio Romania. On Thursday, August 7, the funeral cortege will leave Cotroceni Palace to head to Ghencea 3 Cemetery, where the military funeral ceremony will take place. The burial ceremony of the former President of Romania, Ion Iliescu, will take place only in the presence of family and close people.
Withdrawn from public life for many years, Ion Iliescu made only a few appearances through blog posts. In his last public message, Iliescu stated that Nicușor Dan’s victory in the presidential election reflects a “deep aspiration of the citizens” for leadership that is “future-oriented.”
“I offer you my sincere congratulations for the trust the Romanian people have placed in you by electing you to the highest office in the state. Your victory reflects a deep aspiration of the citizens for responsible, honest, and future-oriented leadership,” wrote Ion Iliescu in a message posted on his blog.
He emphasized that Nicușor Dan’s experience in administration and involvement in public life give him hope for “a presidential term marked by balance, respect for democratic values, and care for the well-being of all Romanians.”
The former Romanian president also urged political parties to support Nicușor Dan. “Romania is going through a complex period, with significant economic, social, and geopolitical challenges. That is precisely why it is essential for all democratic political forces to work together, set aside conflict, and support the presidential institution.”
“I am confident that you will carry out this responsibility with dignity and a sense of duty toward the nation. I wish you much success in fulfilling the mission you have undertaken and the strength to remain faithful to the ideals of social equity and progress,” Iliescu concluded.
His Last Public Appearance
Former President Ion Iliescu’s last public appearance was over 7 years ago, when he was summoned by the General Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the Revolution case.
Ion Iliescu served as President of Romania from December 22, 1989, to 1992, then from 1992 to 1996, and again from 2000 to 2004.
Since May 2018, Iliescu had not made any public appearances. At that time, he was summoned by prosecutors to be officially informed that he was under criminal investigation in the Revolution case for crimes against humanity. He was accused, along with former Prime Minister Petre Roman, of having “launched a policy of repression against the civilian population in the Capital.”
President Nicusor Dan: History will judge him
“History will judge Ion Iliescu, the central figure of the transition of the 1990s,” President Nicușor Dan said on Tuesday, after the death of the first head of state in Romania’s post-December 1990s history.
The president’s message came about two hours after the Romanian government confirmed Iliescu’s death. “History will judge Ion Iliescu, the central figure of the transition of the 1990s. It is our obligation to clarify the great issues of the era, in order to move forward with responsibility,” Nicușor Dan said in a message sent by the Presidential Administration. “May God forgive him!” concluded President Dan, whose message was published at 7:01 p.m.
Traian Basescu: Respect for the memory of the First Elected President of Romania
Former Romanian President Traian Băsescu sent a message after the news of the death of Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first post-December 1991 head of state and his predecessor at the helm of the country. “Condolences to Mrs. Nina Iliescu, to those who were close to her and respect for the memory of the First Elected President of Romania,” Traian Băsescu wrote in a Facebook post.
USR Opposes National Mourning, Skips Ion Iliescu’s Funeral
USR President Dominic Fritz announced on Facebook that the party he leads opposed the decree of national mourning and that USR members will not attend the funeral.
The government decided on Tuesday, after the death of Ion Iliescu, that on Thursday, August 7, national mourning would be established in Romania. “Out of respect for the victims of the Revolution and the miners’ riots, USR proposed in the government meeting that there should be no national mourning. We take note of the government’s decision. USR representatives will not attend the funeral,” Fritz wrote on Facebook.
Previously, USR President Dominic Fritz said that Ion Iliescu’s death is painful because it leaves us with so many open wounds. Despite the role that the former president played in Romania’s strategic orientation towards NATO and the European Union, according to Fritz, “we cannot remain silent about the suffering of those who paid with blood during the Revolution and the mining wars for the right to freedom and democracy.”
