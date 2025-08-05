Ion Iliescu, Former Romanian President, Dies at Age 95

Ion Iliescu was admitted to the “Prof. Dr. Agrippa Ionescu” Emergency Clinical Hospital on June 9, with respiratory problems, and doctors later determined that he was suffering from lung cancer.

Doctors announced on August 2 that Ion Iliescu’s health condition is critical. On Monday, August 4, the government announced that the Committee for the Organization of State Funerals, established in 2024 to prepare official funeral ceremonies in the event of the death of a head of state or former head of state, had met. The Prime Minister’s Chancellery is coordinating the committee.

Prior to his admission on June 9, the former president of Romania had regular check-ups at Elias Hospital. In April 2019, he underwent surgery by doctors at the “C.C. Iliescu” Institute, the diagnosis being fluid pericarditis – cardiac tamponade. In recent years, Ion Iliescu has not made any public appearances, but he has been posting messages on his blog. The last such message was on May 19, in which he congratulated Nicuşor Dan on his election as president. Ion Iliescu was the first president of post-revolutionary Romania. He was born on March 3, 1930, in Olteniţa.

The first political leader who sent messages of condolences

PSD interim president Sorin Grindeanu was the first political leader to send a message of condolences to the family after the death of former president Ion Iliescu. “It is with deep sadness that I learned the news of the passing of former Romanian president Ion Iliescu. In these moments of pain, I send my sincere condolences to the bereaved family, to those close to him and to all who knew and valued him,” Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

The Social Democrats president says Ion Iliescu was a “marking personality of recent history”: “Ion Iliescu, the first president of democratic Romania, made a major contribution in defining moments for the destiny of Romanians, such as joining NATO and the European Union.” “For me and my colleagues in the PSD, Ion Iliescu remains the social-democratic leader who fundamentally marked the evolution of the party, a politician who demonstrated deep empathy towards all those in difficulty. Regardless of divergent opinions, his contribution to the country’s transition to democracy remains part of the collective memory. May God rest him in peace,” according to Grindeanu.

Iliescu’s last message

Withdrawn from public life for many years, Ion Iliescu made only a few appearances through blog posts. In his last public message, Iliescu stated that Nicușor Dan’s victory in the presidential election reflects a “deep aspiration of the citizens” for leadership that is “future-oriented.” “I offer you my sincere congratulations for the trust the Romanian people have placed in you by electing you to the highest office in the state. Your victory reflects a deep aspiration of the citizens for responsible, honest, and future-oriented leadership,” wrote Ion Iliescu in a message posted on his blog. He emphasized that Nicușor Dan’s experience in administration and involvement in public life give him hope for “a presidential term marked by balance, respect for democratic values, and care for the well-being of all Romanians.” The former Romanian president also urged political parties to support Nicușor Dan. “Romania is going through a complex period, with significant economic, social, and geopolitical challenges. That is precisely why it is essential for all democratic political forces to work together, set aside conflict, and support the presidential institution.” “I am confident that you will carry out this responsibility with dignity and a sense of duty toward the nation. I wish you much success in fulfilling the mission you have undertaken and the strength to remain faithful to the ideals of social equity and progress,” Iliescu concluded.

His Last Public Appearance

Former President Ion Iliescu’s last public appearance was over 7 years ago, when he was summoned by the General Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the Revolution case.

Ion Iliescu served as President of Romania from December 22, 1989, to 1992, then from 1992 to 1996, and again from 2000 to 2004.

Since May 2018, Iliescu had not made any public appearances. At that time, he was summoned by prosecutors to be officially informed that he was under criminal investigation in the Revolution case for crimes against humanity. He was accused, along with former Prime Minister Petre Roman, of having “launched a policy of repression against the civilian population in the Capital.”

President Nicusor Dan: History will judge him

“History will judge Ion Iliescu, the central figure of the transition of the 1990s,” President Nicușor Dan said on Tuesday, after the death of the first head of state in Romania’s post-December 1990s history.

The president’s message came about two hours after the Romanian government confirmed Iliescu’s death. “History will judge Ion Iliescu, the central figure of the transition of the 1990s. It is our obligation to clarify the great issues of the era, in order to move forward with responsibility,” Nicușor Dan said in a message sent by the Presidential Administration. “May God forgive him!” concluded President Dan, whose message was published at 7:01 p.m.

Traian Basescu: Respect for the memory of the First Elected President of Romania

Former Romanian President Traian Băsescu sent a message after the news of the death of Ion Iliescu, Romania’s first post-December 1991 head of state and his predecessor at the helm of the country. “Condolences to Mrs. Nina Iliescu, to those who were close to her and respect for the memory of the First Elected President of Romania,” Traian Băsescu wrote in a Facebook post.

USR Opposes National Mourning, Skips Ion Iliescu’s Funeral

USR President Dominic Fritz announced on Facebook that the party he leads opposed the decree of national mourning and that USR members will not attend the funeral.

The government decided on Tuesday, after the death of Ion Iliescu, that on Thursday, August 7, national mourning would be established in Romania. “Out of respect for the victims of the Revolution and the miners’ riots, USR proposed in the government meeting that there should be no national mourning. We take note of the government’s decision. USR representatives will not attend the funeral,” Fritz wrote on Facebook.

Previously, USR President Dominic Fritz said that Ion Iliescu’s death is painful because it leaves us with so many open wounds. Despite the role that the former president played in Romania’s strategic orientation towards NATO and the European Union, according to Fritz, “we cannot remain silent about the suffering of those who paid with blood during the Revolution and the mining wars for the right to freedom and democracy.”