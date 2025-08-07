Ion Iliescu Laid to Rest with Military Honors in State Funeral

Former President Ion Iliescu was buried with military honors at the Ghencea III Military Cemetery, in a ceremony that took place only with the presence of his family and close friends. President Nicușor Dan and former President Klaus Iohannis were absent from the funeral, which lasted two days. The other two former heads of state from the post-December period, Traian Băsescu and Emil Constantinescu, were present yesterday at Cotroceni where they paid their last respects.

Among those present at the private burial ceremony were Adrian Năstase, Toni Greblă, Viorica Dăncilă, Gelu Voican Voiculescu, Virgil Măgureanu, Șerban Nicolae, Mădălin Voicu and Ioan Mircea Pașcu. At the private ceremony in the Ghencea III Cemetery, cannon salutes were fired in memory of the former president. Around 50 people remained at the cemetery gates, with many leaving after the procession entered the cemetery.

The funeral ceremony was attended by 128 soldiers, of whom 76 are from the 30th Guards Regiment “Mihai Viteazul”. Of these, 20 fired 21 cannon salutes. 32 are part of the Fanfare and will sing the National Anthem, the trumpet signal “Extinguishing” and the Funeral March.

Although Defense Minister Ionuț Mosteanu did not arrive at the Cotroceni Palace, the Ministry of National Defense sent a wreath for Ion Iliescu. The USR said it would not attend the former president’s funeral.

On Wednesday morning, between 9:30 and 12:30, high-ranking officials offered condolences, then between 1:00 and 6:00 p.m., more than a thousand people passed by the catafalque of former President Ion Iliescu.

He died on Tuesday at the “Agrippa Ionescu” Hospital in the capital, at the age of 95.

The great absentees

According to Digi24.ro, both on Wednesday and Thursday, President Nicușor Dan was present at the office at the Cotroceni Palace. However, the head of state chose not to attend either the ceremony in the Union Hall or the service at the Cotroceni Church. He simply sent a short message, through the Presidential Administration, after the announcement of the death, which he began by emphasizing that “history will judge Ion Iliescu”.

“History will judge Ion Iliescu, the central figure of the transition of the 1990s. It is our obligation to clarify the great files of the era, in order to move forward responsibly. May God forgive him!,” the president said.

Former President Klaus Iohannis did not come to pay his last respects to Ion Iliescu and only sent him a message of condolences.

Mircea Geoană, the former president of the PSD, did not attend the funeral of Ion Iliescu alongside the Social Democrats and did not send any message. The two have had a tense relationship over time. 20 years ago, during a meeting of the Social Democratic Party, Ion Iliescu called Mircea Geoană a “fool”, because of some statements made by Geoană in public.

The list of absentees also includes Kelemen Hunor, the leader of the UDMR, as well as ministers and representatives of the USR. AUR also refrained from making any comments on the death of the former president.