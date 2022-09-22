Israeli media: Romania seems determined to buy the Iron Dome anti-missile system

Romania seems determined to become the first European country to buy the Israeli Iron Dome anti-missile system, Israeli sources told the Haaretz publication. According to Israeli media, the Romanian Minister of Defense, Vasile Dâncu, refused to provide details on this subject, but admitted that Romania intends to purchase radar systems and drones from Israel.

Romanian DefMinVasile Dîncu visited, between September 14 and 15, the headquarters of some companies in the Israeli defense industry, including those involved in the development of Iron Dome.

“On Wednesday, September 14, Minister Dîncu visited the facilities of the Israel Aerospace Industries company in Tel Aviv, where he met with the Romanian specialists who work within the company. On Thursday, September 15, the Romanian dignitary visited the companies Rafael Advanced Defense Systems active in the aerospace and defense field and Elbit Systems, a company from the defense industry with important investments in Romania”, according to a MApN press release.

Iron Dome is an anti-missile defense system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with the financial support and technical support of