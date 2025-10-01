The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warned Tuesday evening that Russia and Belarus could carry out special forces sabotage operations against critical infrastructure in NATO countries, possibly along with other drone incursions, to blame Ukraine. This warning comes after Russian authorities accused Kyiv of planning attacks in Romania and Poland to trigger a Third World War.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) accused Ukraine, without evidence, of preparing a false-flag attack using special forces and possibly drones against critical Polish infrastructure, aiming to implicate Russia and Belarus. The SVR claims Ukraine recruited members of the “Russian Freedom Legion” fighting alongside the Ukrainian Armed Forces (designated a terrorist organization in Russia) and the “Belarusian Kalinovsky Regiment,” according to Izvestia, citing Russian state media TASS. The Ukrainian military intelligence (GUR), together with Polish special services, are allegedly involved in the operation.

In this context, ISW estimates that Russia is likely to create conditions to blame Kyiv for any attacks Moscow itself might carry out against Poland or other NATO countries. Similarly, on September 26, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova accused Ukraine of preparing false-flag drone attacks against Poland and Romania to provoke a war with Russia. This claim comes despite Polish and Romanian officials attributing several drone incursions into their airspace to Russia in September.

Threat of a Third World War

In a Telegram post, Zakharova accused Kyiv of planning a false-flag operation in Poland and Romania to trigger a war between Russia and NATO. She stated that the plan involves: “Repairing multiple Russian drones that were shot down or intercepted, equipping them with explosives, launching them—controlled by Ukrainian specialists—as ‘Russian drones’ against key NATO transport hubs in Poland and Romania, and conducting a simultaneous European disinformation campaign to blame Moscow, provoking an armed conflict between Russia and NATO.”

Zakharova added that on September 16, at the Yavoriv training ground in western Ukraine, drones labeled “Geran” had been brought in and repaired, allegedly to support this plan. She claims that the motivation behind Ukrainian actions is simple: the Ukrainian army is suffering a crushing defeat, now of strategic rather than tactical significance.

She warned that such a scenario could lead to a Third World War: “If all of this is confirmed, we must acknowledge: never in modern times has Europe been so close to the beginning of the Third World War.”

In September, Poland, Romania, and Estonia reported violations of their airspace by Russian aircraft. On the night of September 9–10, over 20 drones entered Polish airspace, and Dutch fighter jets shot down three, marking a NATO first. Russia has repeatedly denied responsibility, but the Alliance warned Moscow to stop the escalation and affirmed its readiness to defend itself by all means.

Warning also from the EU summit: “We are in the most dangerous situation since the end of World War II”

European leaders sounded an alarm bell as they opened an informal summit in Copenhagen on Wednesday, with the war in Ukraine and the threat from Russia taking center stage, Politico and The Guardian reported. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen warned on Wednesday that Europe was in “the most difficult and dangerous situation since World War II.”

“I think it’s serious. I think the war in Ukraine is very serious. When I look at Europe today, I think we are in the most difficult and dangerous situation since the end of World War II – not since the end of the Cold War,” she said, according to The Guardian. “Hybrid warfare has hit Europe,” Frederiksen said at the start of an informal summit in Copenhagen, attended by EU heads of state and government. French President Emmanuel Macron also said that Europe is “in a confrontation with Russia.” “We are in a confrontation with Russia, which has been very aggressive in the information space for several years, including during elections, and is intensifying its cyber attacks,” the French president said, as quoted by Politico. Unlike his Finnish and Danish counterparts, Macron did not use the word “war,” but referred to “hybrid threats in the space of confrontation.” “Anyone who violates airspace exposes themselves to retaliation: it is our right,” Macron said, adding: “We are being tested.” Warnings also came from the head of the European Commission, who said that Europe would not allow Russia to “sow division and anxiety.” “It is a pattern, and this pattern comes from Russia,” von der Leyen said of the drones reported in Denmark. “Russia is trying to test us, but Russia is also trying to sow division and anxiety in our societies. We will not allow this,” she assured. The leaders of the 27 countries of the European Union are meeting in Copenhagen on Wednesday to strengthen the continent’s defense against the Russian threat, in the context in which mysterious drones that appeared in the skies over Denmark have further increased tension in recent days, France Presse reports. President Nicușor Dan is also participating in the informal meeting of EU heads of state or government that began at 1:00 p.m. (Romanian time).