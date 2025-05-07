ISW: George Simion’s Win Would Benefit the Kremlin

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) warns, in an analysis regarding the first round of the presidential elections in Romania, that a possible victory of George Simion will help the Kremlin achieve its objectives related to Ukraine.

“A far-right candidate, George Simion, won the first round of the May 4 presidential election in Romania. Simion’s first round victory comes after another far-right candidate, Calin Georgescu, won the November 2024 first round presidential election that Romanian authorities later annulled due to likely Russian interference. Simion has called for the cessation of Romanian aid to Ukraine and Romanian territorial expansion — policies that would support the Kremlin’s objectives in Ukraine and Kremlin narratives about Ukraine and Moldova. Simion, unlike Georgescu, has expressed support for Romania’s continued participation in a US-led NATO as a means of deterrence against possible future Russian aggression, however. Simion nevertheless continues to support Georgescu, stating that he would consider Georgescu for the prime minister position. It remains unclear if Georgescu could secure the necessary parliamentary approval, but the current ruling coalition appears to be fracturing following the May 4 vote,” begins the analysis.

ISW argues that the election of Simion as president could advance the Kremlin’s aim of reducing Western aid to Ukraine while Ukraine continues to defend against Russia’s full-scale invasion or in the future following a peace settlement.

“Simion stated in March 2025 that he would not send military or financial aid to Ukraine if elected. The Kremlin has demanded that Western states stop sending military aid to Ukraine during any future longer-term ceasefire — possibly to set conditions to demand the cessation of Western weapons supplies to Ukraine as a condition for Russia’s acceptance of a full permanent ceasefire. Romania has consistently supported Ukraine against Russia’s full-scale invasion, particularly by providing a crucial Patriot air defense system and hosting F-16 pilots-in-training. Romania also signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine in July 2024 under former Romanian President Klaus Iohannis. Majorities in both houses of Romania’s parliament approved the law to donate Romania’s Patriot system to Ukraine and plans to train Ukrainian soldiers in central Romania. The potential termination of Romanian aid to Ukraine under Simion could impact Ukraine’s ability to defend against Russian aggression now and in the future,” the Institute says.

Read the entire report here.