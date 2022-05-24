It’s Time for Foreign Business to Develop in Ukraine

On May 23, the president of Ukraine took part in the World Economic Forum, which this year was held in Davos. His speech was devoted to several topics: preventing world hunger, increasing pressure on Russia; the exit of international companies from the Russian market, and transferring capacities to Ukraine.

“We need to create a precedent for the complete exit of all foreign companies from the Russian market so that your brands are not associated with war crimes. So that your offices, accounts, goods are not used by war criminals in their bloody interests. Values ​​​​must matter, especially when a full-scale war begins,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

