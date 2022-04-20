Japan Stands With Ukraine

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Japan broadcasts an unequivocal pro-Ukrainian position, shares European sanctions against Russia, provides defense and humanitarian support, and even expelled Russian ambassadors.

On February 24, 2022, Russia launched a full-scale attack on the territory of Ukraine. And already, on March 8, 10, and 13, Japan, without a prior request from Ukraine, sent cargo planes with humanitarian aid, protective equipment, and military defense tools to our country.

After the announcement of the use of chemical weapons by Russia against Mariupol and Kharkiv, Japan, which survived a nuclear war, announced the provision of assistance to Ukraine.

