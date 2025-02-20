US Vice President JD Vance launched fresh criticism of Romanian authorities for their decision to cancel the presidential election on Thursday in a speech at an event for American conservatives, saying that, in the Trump administration’s view, you cannot have “shared values” with Washington, a condition for good relations, “if you cancel the election because you don’t like the result.”

The US vice president gave a speech at the CPAC conference of American conservatives on Thursday, and resumed his criticism of Europeans, specifically referring to Germany and Romania. The American Vice-President emphasized the importance of “shared values” in the Trump administration’s vision and reproached the Romanian authorities, again, for their decision to cancel last year’s presidential election.



“Germany’s entire defense is subsidized by the American taxpayer. There are thousands upon thousands of American troops in Germany today. Do you think that the American taxpayer is going to stand for that? If you get thrown in jail in Germany for posting a mean tweet, of course they’re not right. So the point that I try to make to our European friends, and I think that they are friends. I believe that, I know President Trump does, is that friendship is based on shared values. You do not have shared values if you’re jailing people for saying we should close down our border. You don’t have shared values if you cancel elections because you don’t like the result. And that happened in Romania. You don’t have not have shared values if you’re so afraid of your own people that you silence them and shut them up.”

JD Vance had also criticized Romania during his speech at the Munich Security Conference on February 14, when he said that our country “directly annulled the results of the presidential elections based on the weak suspicions of an intelligence agency and enormous pressure from continental neighbors.”