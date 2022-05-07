Jill Biden met U.S., NATO troops at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, visits public school in Bucharest hosting Ukrainian children

The First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, began her visit to Romania on Friday afternoon. First, she went to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, where she met with the American and NATO troops stationed there.

In a tweet, Jill Biden said that troops at MK Air Base “continue to answer the call of duty with courage, honor and strength”.

— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) May 7, 2022

The first lady of the United States went to the dining room with the American soldiers, to whom she served portions of food – mac & cheese, or, in Romanian, macaroni and cheese sauce. Jill Biden talked to the U.S. soldiers about the difficulties they have when they are apart from their families.

While on MK Air Base, Jill Biden Jill Biden also spoke with the son of one of the American soldiers, whom he read with his mother, Sergeant Sharon Rogers, through a video link from a story book for an hour.

“Sometimes the little things, like a bedtime story from mom or dad, is what our military children miss the most. With the help of Staff Sergeant Rogers and I recorded a virtual story time for her son, Nathan, back home in Texas“, she tweeted later on.



On Saturday, Jill Biden is meeting with Carmen Iohannis, the wife of Romanian President, Klaus Iohannis and they are both visiting a public school in Bucharest, which hosts Ukrainian refugee students.

The First Lady of the United States is accompanied on this trip by Karen Donfried, Deputy Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, but also by former US Ambassador in Bucharest (2009 – 2012) Mark Gitenstein, currently US Ambassador to the European Union, and his wife, Elizabeth Gitenstein.

After visiting Romania, Jill Biden will travel to Bratislava, Slovakia.