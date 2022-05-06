Jill Biden visits Romania and Slovakia

First Lady Jill Biden will spend Mother’s Day weekend traveling to Romania and Slovakia to visit with U.S. troops, reaffirm our strong bilateral ties with these two NATO allies, hear from Ukrainian refugees, show support for the Ukrainian people and express gratitude for the relief efforts of neighboring countries, United Nations (UN) agencies, and non-governmental organizations (NGOs).

“Jill Biden is inspired by the resilience and strength of the Ukrainian people and hopes to communicate that Americans are standing with them. On Mother’s Day, she will meet with Ukrainian mothers and children who have been forced to flee their home country because of Putin’s war,” reads a press release by the White House.

“On my way to Romania and Slovakia to spend Mother’s Day with Ukrainian mothers and children who were forced to flee their homes because of Putin’s war. I will also visit U.S. troops and express gratitude for the relief efforts of neighboring countries and aid workers,” Jill Biden tweeted.