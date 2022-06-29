Joe Biden: 5,000 NATO soldiers will be sent to Romania

The United States will have 5,000 troops in Romania as part of a deterrent plan against Russia, US President Joe Biden announced before the NATO summit in Madrid began.

The U.S. President also said that Vladimir Putin receives the exact opposite of what he wanted – NATO-Europe, a North Atlantic alliance that includes most of Europe, from the Arctic Ocean and the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea and the Mediterranean.

“In Poland we will establish a headquarters of the 5th Army Corps, to strengthen US-NATO interoperability on the entire eastern flank. We will maintain an additional brigade by rotation, ie 3,000 soldiers and another 2,000 members of the military staff with headquarters in Romania. We will increase rotational travel in the Baltic States,” Biden stated.

In his turn, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, before Biden’s announcement, that the deployment of NATO military and equipment in Romania could take months, even years, but it is important to prepare them in positions ready for immediate mobilization when needed.

“We already have a significant number of allied soldiers in Romania and we expect these numbers to increase in the coming months in order to reach the operational capacity for the combat group, for example, which will be led by France. Furthermore, if it is decided, and it seems that it will be so, that they will be completed or enlarged or improved at brigade level, we will certainly have many more soldiers. But these things will not happen overnight. These movements last for months, sometimes even years. But it is not important for us to have another 1,000 Allied soldiers tomorrow. It is important to have the decision, to prepare thoroughly and to have bands that collaborate very well together. We will not only have pre-allocated forces, ie soldiers who will know that in case something comes to Romania, we will also have prepositioned equipment, which means that certain equipment that has a reduced mobility will be positioned quite close as when it is needed. an immediate presence of troops to be simultaneously a movement of troops and a movement of equipment. These things need to be very well prepared. Military mobility is a very important issue that I have addressed many times, related to the organization of the military but also to the critical infrastructure of highways, railways and all this will have to receive a special emphasis in order to strengthen the Eastern flank “, said the President of Romania.

Klaus Iohannis reminded that Romania has decided to allocate 2.5% of GDP for defense and that this will happen starting with the 2023 budget.

“We are certainly talking here about a plan that will last at least 10 years, because these actions of modernization, endowment, superior training of the military do not happen in a year or two. It is about so-called multi-annual programs and here we want to change things and not only allocate 2.5% of GDP for defense but a significant part of this amount to be allocated for investments, so for the endowment itself,” he said.